CHESTERTOWN — Gov. Larry Hogan received the red carpet treatment in Chestertown March 4, literally, when he toured downtown businesses prior to cutting the ribbon at the spacious new Kent County Family YMCA on Scheeler Road.
Jeff Maguire, the owner and barkeep at Zelda’s Speakeasy, had rolled out a red runner in front of his South Cross Street establishment in anticipation of meeting the governor. A tie-clad Maguire greeted Hogan at the front door and led the governor and his entourage up a flight of stairs to the vintage-inspired space.
Maguire gave Hogan a history of the building, which houses Play It Again Sam coffeehouse on the first floor, and the restoration work he had done.
Hogan politely declined the offer of a beverage on the house as his schedule was tight. He had one more downtown business to visit before arriving at the YMCA for a 4 p.m. ribbon cutting.
Chestertown Mayor David Foster, County Commissioner Ron Fithian and Jamie Williams, the county’s director of economic and tourism development, accompanied Hogan on his downtown tour.
They stopped at Watershed Alley restaurant in the 300-block of High Street; Welcome Home, Chester River Wine and Cheese and Tiny Tots Boutique in the 100-block of S. Cross Street; and Modern Stone Age Kitchen in the 200-block of Cannon Street.
Prior to that, Hogan had been at the LaMotte Company, which celebrated its centennial in 2019, and dined at Luisa’s Cucina Italiana on the outskirts of town.
At each stop, the governor seemed to express a genuine interest in the businesses owners’ stories. He asked lots of questions and posed for photographs.
While the tour of businesses was put together just the day before, with an impromptu stop at Tiny Tots Boutique which was celebrating its fifth anniversary, Hogans’ appearance at the YMCA had been on the books for several weeks.
He stepped up to the makeshift podium in the gym to a standing ovation.
“When I pulled up in the parking lot, I said ‘Wow.’ And when I came in here, I said ‘Wow’ again,” Hogan told the large gathering.
He described the two-story Kent County Family YMCA as a “beautiful, state-of-the-art” facility.
The Hogan administration invested $500,000 to help build the new YMCA, which includes a wellness center, multi-purpose cardio rooms, an indoor track and gymnasium, and an indoor swimming pool.
Since opening in January, the YMCA has gained 3,700 members — what the governor described as “a whole lot of folks” in just a short period of time.
Hogan portrayed it as a “game-changer” and a “hub for the community.”
He said what makes the Y so special is that no one is turned away due to inability to pay.
Hogan thanked all the private donors, the partners and everybody in the community who came together to make the new facility a reality.
“I want to thank you for choosing to invest in the YMCA and in the future of Chestertown, and just congratulate everyone who had anything to do with us being here and getting to this point today,” the governor said.
“So let’s give everyone a round of applause for their hard work,” he added.
Hogan presented a framed Governor’s Citation to Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, which has 11 locations.
In 2016, the YMCA of the Chesapeake established its presence in Kent County with a summer camp at Kent School near Chestertown.
The Kent County Family YMCA was established in January 2020 when the YMCA of the Chesapeake took over operation of the former Kent Athletic and Wellness Center at 800 High St.
KRM “shepherded the new facility as if it was their own,” Gill said in closing remarks, and he thanked the staff who put in hundreds of hours to get to this day.
In his welcome, Gill, speaking for the entire board, said “When we signed off on this project, we had no idea. … The only word I know to describe what we have here is ‘Wow.’ What we see here today, it’s just unbelievable.”
Kent County Middle School teacher DeLia Shoge, a YMCA board member, said the new facility is everything her students dreamed it could be.
“They love it,” she said.
It’s all anyone is talking about, even her hairdresser.
In broader terms, Shoge said the new YMCA “has kind of brought our community to life. … It woke us all up.”
