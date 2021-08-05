ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan harangued the unvaccinated for “threatening the freedoms of the rest of us” and state health officials released data on breakthrough COVID cases and deaths among the fully vaccinated on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Fifty three Marylanders have died from COVID-19 after receiving vaccines for the virus, state officials said Thursday.
That accounts for 3.7% of the deaths attributed to the virus since January and is a small percentage of the more than 3.57 million Marylanders who have been fully vaccinated, state officials stressed at a coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Dr. Jinlene Chan, deputy state health secretary, said the state has seen 3,836 breakthrough COVID cases among the fully vaccinated since shots were first rolled out en masse in January with 454 of those vaccinated patients hospitalized. That accounts for 3.6% of all COVID hospitalizations, Chan said during a briefing on the pandemic on Thursday in Annapolis.
Chan stressed those make up a small percentage of overall COVID cases and the unvaccinated make up 96% of all cases.
Hogan is also ordering state health care workers who work in congregate settings to be vaccinated and wants private nursing homes to also mandate COVID vaccines for their workers.
“We are very concerned about the staff members,” Hogan said, referring to low vaccination rates at some private nursing homes.
State health officials and the governor point to noticeable rises in cases and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant but stressed the state is in much better conditions than current hotspots such as Florida, Louisiana and Texas.
Hogan — who declined to reinstitute state mask mandates lifted earlier this summer — continued to press the unvaccinated to get shots. He also pushed back against libertarian arguments that vaccines are a personal choice.
“I don’t care what misinformation or conspiracy theories you have heard. The plane and simple fact is that these vaccines are working,” said Hogan, an anti-Trump Republican.
Hogan said the unvaccinated are putting themselves and others at risk.
“You are the ones threatening the freedoms of all the rest of us. The freedom not to wear a mask, to keep your businesses open and get our kids back in school.” said Hogan stressing the unvaccinated are almost certain to contract the virus.
While Hogan did not reimpose state mask mandates, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is bringing back the city’s indoor mask mandate citing new U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance and worries about the Delta variant.
“This pandemic is not over and we must all do our due diligence to protect ourselves and our neighbors,” said Scott. “While we know that masking is a sure way to slow the spread of COVID-19, we cannot stress enough the importance and urgency of getting vaccinated so that we can beat COVID-19 for good.” Baltimore indoor mask mandate goes back into place on Monday, Aug. 9.
The Delta strain has prompted renewed mask mandates from some jurisdictions as well as in schools and at private workplaces. New York City is requiring proof of vaccination (a vaccine passport) for indoor dining and other indoor activities.
Maryland has a 59.3% fully vaccinated rate but health officials throughout the country have faced slowing demand for shots and hesitancy among African Americans, Hispanics, rural residents and Trump supporters who might have contemporary or historical distrust of government health pushes.
Vaccinations rates are also lower in poorer areas of the state and country where access to health care and trust in the system are both lower.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 729 new COVID cases on Thursday and that statewide hospitalizations attributed to the virus stand at 337 patients.
Hogan said those numbers are significantly below other states dealing with Delta cases and previous highs in Maryland during the pandemic.
“Florida, Texas and Louisiana account for one-third of all the new cases in the country,” Hogan said during the briefing in Annapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.