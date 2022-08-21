ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan Saturday wrapped up his four-day Eastern Shore Tour with visits to Cambridge and Kent Narrows, marking another milestone for Chesapeake Bay restoration.
Hogan joined the Oyster Recovery Partnership in Kent Narrows to mark its 10 billionth oyster planting, an important part of Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. This year, Maryland watermen had the best wild oyster season they’ve had in 35 years, landing more than 500,000 bushels.
The governor presented a citation to ORP, which partners with the Department of Natural Resources to conduct these plantings.
Hogan also stopped in Cambridge to visit the first large warehouse built in the area in more than 20 years. The 90,000 square-foot facility, which will be for dry storage and high pallet storage, is part of an ongoing revitalization of Cambridge, including a redevelopment of the city’s waterfront.
Hogan began his four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore on Wednesday with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline counties, before kicking off his last Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as governor with a Thank You Event at Seacrets.
His first stop was at Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun. Bog Turtle Brewery is a recipient of Project Restore funding, a successful economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space. This funding is helping Bog Turtle Brewery expand its facilities to a nearby property where they will be able to grow their services. More than 350 businesses have received Project Restore grants across the state, and last month the governor announced a second round of applications.
He went on to Kent County to present a citation to Gillespie and Son in celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary. Initially started as a small in-farm concrete block operation in 1922, Gillespie and Son has since grown to a more complex operation that offers ready mix concrete, and concrete and precast products to Maryland and surrounding states.
In Caroline County, Hogan was joined by Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder for a visit to Bartenfelder Farms in Preston. A family farming operation since the early 1900s, Bartenfelder Farms has always been in the produce business, and the farm also grows wheat, beans and corn.
On Thursday, Hogan delivered the keynote address at the 2022 MACo summer conference in Ocean City, touting the accomplishments that state and county leaders have forged together over the last eight years.
He talked about changing Maryland for the better.
“Eight years ago at this convention, I pledged to bring fiscal responsibility and common sense to our state capital, to make Maryland more competitive, and our state government more responsive, to provide tax relief for families, small businesses, and retirees, and to focus on rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, and on all theses things and more, together we have taken care of business,” Hogan said.
He also touted increasing local funding for transportation projects.
“This year, in my last legislative session, we worked across the aisle with legislative projects to successfully broker a major bipartisan agreement which dramatically increases transportation funding for local governments. Local jurisdictions will now receive $663 million more in state funding for transportation projects,” Hogan said.
The governor also spoke about the importance of universal broadband.
“Last year, we launched ‘Connect Maryland,’ which included a total new investment of $400 million in state funding in order to fully address the digital divide for everyone in Maryland. And last month, we announced more than $127 million of Connect Maryland grant awards for local jurisdictions, internet service providers, and educational and community organizations in order to provide broadband service to households that are unserved or underserved,” he said.
Overall, the governor said he had kept his promises.
“Eight years ago at this convention, I said that the way to govern this state effectively was with a strong partnership between the state government and our local leaders working together, and we have spent the past eight years doing exactly that—taking care of business,” Hogan said.
The governor also made several stops on the Lower Shore during his visit.
At the Maryland State Police Barracks in Berlin, Hogan announced the creation of a new Lower Shore coalition of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, a coordinated criminal justice network to target higher instances of gang-related crime, in addition to drug, firearm, and human trafficking.
Hogan announced a historic dredging agreement at the Port of Salisbury, took part in a groundbreaking for a new Junior Achievement Center, and visited the MACo Summer Conference Exhibit Hall.
He attended a celebration to mark the construction of a trail by the Department of Natural Resources that will connect the towns of Snow Hill and Pocomoke with Pocomoke River State Park.
In Snow Hill, Hogan had lunch with a number of community leaders, and presented a citation to outgoing Salisbury University president Dr. Charles Wight.
And he visited the Ocean City Boardwalk, one of his time-honored summer traditions as governor.
