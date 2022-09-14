Town of Federalsburg

FEDERALSBURG – With the hope of working collaboratively with local elected leaders, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Maryland, the Caroline County Branch of the NAACP (NAACP), the Caucus of African American Leaders - Eastern Shore (CAAL), and members of the Federalsburg community are asking Federalsburg Mayor Kimberly Jahnigen Abner to join the groups in discussion of reforms needed to bring the Town’s racially discriminatory election system into compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act.

