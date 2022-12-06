Talbot Figure Skating Club members look at the parade crowd from their float, which features a skate adorned with glowing lights as laces. A number of players from the Eastern Shore Hockey Association follow the float.
A young girl excitedly shows Santa and Mrs. Claus her stuffed Clarice reindeer before the Easton holiday parade Saturday, Dec. 3.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
A line of trombonists and a lone trumpeter from the St. Michaels Middle High School marching band play Christmas jingles as they stroll through Easton's holiday parade.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Talbot Figure Skating Club members look at the parade crowd from their float, which features a skate adorned with glowing lights as laces. A number of players from the Eastern Shore Hockey Association follow the float.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
A Santa, joined by two elves, waves from an elaborately constructed chimney on a float at Easton's holiday parade Saturday, Dec. 3.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Players from the Easton Ice Hawks hockey team walk, skate and cheer their way through Easton's holiday parade Saturday, Dec. 3.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
The Easton Music Academy parade float glows brightly, illuminating participants waving to the crowd.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Drummers from the Easton Elementary School Tiger Band glance at the crowd as they drive by on a parade float.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
The Chick-fil-A cow waves a "Merry Christmas" sign as the crowd calls out with questions on when the Easton franchise would reopen.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Santa waves at the crowd from his perch upon an Easton Volunteer Fire Department ladder truck.
EASTON — Spirits were high as hundreds lined up along Washington Street for Easton’s annual holiday parade Saturday evening.
Festivities kicked off with the 6 p.m. ceremonial tree lighting at Thompson Park. Easton Mayor Robert Willey and the Easton Town Council, joined by several excited children, cheered as a young boy flipped the switch to illuminate the tree.
Families set up camping chairs and staked their claim on real estate along the curbs to have a prime parade view. Many were clutching piping hot cups of hot cocoa — a seasonal tradition, despite the unseasonably warm air earlier in the day.
Organized by Easton Economic Development Corporation, the holiday parade featured over 60 different vehicles and floats from various local organizations. A highlight for kids in the crowd was Santa and Mrs. Claus, who appeared not once, but twice, at the parade’s start and finish.
Talbot County Public Schools’ musical talents were on display as the Easton Elementary School, Easton Middle School, Easton High School and St. Michaels Middle High School bands serenaded the streets. As they marched through the crowd, the young musicians played several Christmas songs.
Other highlights included an array of vintage cars and trucks, a pony and a group of figure skaters and hockey players rolling through the crowd.
