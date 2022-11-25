Senior receiving gift from Home Instead

A senior receives a gift from a volunteer through Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a Senior program.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF HOME INSTEAD

EASTON — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead encourages Easton area residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.