EASTON — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead encourages Easton area residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Ben Marchi, owner of the Easton Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”
Program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 800 local older adults. This is the program’s 19th year in the area.
To participate, shoppers can look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations around the area. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped or in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available through Dec. 2. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:
Brookletts Place — Talbot Senior Center: 400 Brookletts Avenue, Easton
Edwards Pharmacy: 102 S Commerce Street, Centreville
Grasonville Senior Center: 4802 Main Street, Grasonville
Hills Drug Store: 503 Cynwood Drive, Easton
Kent Island Senior Center: 891 Love Point Road, Stevensville
Lewis Body Shop: 8672 Brooks Drive, Easton
Londonderry On The Tred Avon: 700 Port Street #148, Easton
Mid-Atlantic Tire: 8105 Teal Drive, Easton
Morgan Stanley: 28601 Marlboro Avenue Suite 201, Easton
Perkins Family YMCA: 300 Seymour Avenue, St. Michaels
Provident State Bank: 321 Main Street, Preston
Queenstown Bank: 274 N Washington Street, Easton
Queenstown Bank: 7101 Main Street, Queenstown
Ridgely Pharmacy: 7 W Belle Street, Ridgely
Shore United Bank: 18 E Dover Street, Easton
Shore United Bank: 8275 Elliott Road, Easton
Shore United Bank: 1013 S Talbot Street, St. Michaels
Thrifty on 50: 111 Chester Station Road, Chester
“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it’s about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” Marchi said.”There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”
Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program, with support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers, and members of the community. The Home Instead office serving the Easton area has partnered with social services, health departments, meals on wheels, adult daycares, churches, senior center, senior communities, banks, pharmacies, auto body shops, YMCA’s, financial planners, insurance agencies, hospital, 4-H club and restaurant to help with gift collection and distribution.
Since the program’s inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.2 million gifts, and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving older adults nationwide.
