RIDGELY — Holding a clicker to run the giant TV screens with title cards and photographs, Superintendent Dr. Derek Simmons emceed the best of Caroline County Public Schools’ teacher and support person of the year celebration. Rob Honer was named the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year, and Sheldon Neal the 2023-2024 Support Employee of the Year.


