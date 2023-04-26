RIDGELY — Holding a clicker to run the giant TV screens with title cards and photographs, Superintendent Dr. Derek Simmons emceed the best of Caroline County Public Schools’ teacher and support person of the year celebration. Rob Honer was named the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year, and Sheldon Neal the 2023-2024 Support Employee of the Year.
The announcements were made at a reception for finalists on April 20 at Cow Barn Events in Ridgely. All teacher and support employee finalists were in attendance along with their families, co-workers and friends. Food and bouquets of flowers decorated each table with all the hopeful nominees’ names on them.
Troy Plutschak, newest member of the Caroline County Board of Education, said, “I feel strongly about recognizing the hard work that our teachers and all our staff put in to make our schools great places to be. It is my belief that all of you here nominated for the Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year are here because you demonstrate the best among us. In my book every one of your nominated is a winner.”
Caroline County Commissioner Frank Bartz said, “The children are our future and the education they receive impact not just us but everyone around them for years to come.”
Caroline Sheriff Donnie Baker said, “I graduated from North Caroline and my wife and daughters are also proud products of Caroline County Public School System. There is a special place in my heart for teachers and for the staff of Caroline County Public Schools. I am committed to making Caroline County Schools one of the safest places to send your children. Caroline may not have the most money. We may not have the biggest population, but we absolutely have the best people, the best teachers and the best place to raise your kids.”
Right before the Oscar-like envelope was unsealed, Simmons touted all the teacher finalists. The judging committee reviewed and scored all nomination packets to determine the finalists, which also included Jodi Callahan, agriculture teacher at Caroline Career and Technology Center; Todd Nichols, fourth grade teacher at Denton Elementary School, and Stephanie Verdery, physical education and Teacher Academy of Maryland teacher at Colonel Richardson High School. Once finalists were chosen, interviews were conducted to decide the teacher of the year. As the winner, Honer will now go on to represent Caroline County in the Maryland State Department of Education Teacher of the Year program.
Simmons said, “Rob Honer is a science teacher at Colonel Richardson Middle School. He has 24 years teaching with the Caroline family. All teachers should have the passion and sincerity that Mr. Honer possesses. He is not only a teacher but is a musician, who ends up helping out our music concerts at both ends of the county. He really is that science guy.”
A big round of screams and clapping filled the Cow Barn’s 100-foot ceilings when Honer came to the lectern to get his award.
“Twenty-four years ago my wife and I had a five year plan. We were going to pay off my student loans, then move to the mountains. Caroline County got into me, and we couldn’t leave. Thank you, Caroline County. I love you all. Just to represent the county is just an honor. I believe in the county, and I believe in us,” Honer said.
Neal was thrilled to have won. His fellow nominees included Amy Barnes and James Jackson.
“I am glad to have gotten something for the maintenance department. Sometimes we feel (like) a little forgotten part of the school system. They want to feel the air condition system on, but they don’t know who does it. I have six on my team. There are 14 or 15 buildings we are responsible for. I appreciate all the support,” Neal said.
