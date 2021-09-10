Flags

An American flag blows in the wind near U.S.  Route 50 in Easton. 

 PHOTO By TOM MCCALL

TILGHMAN — The Talbot County Council will hold an event Saturday in Tilghman to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The event will be held at Dogwood Harbor at 8:30 a.m.

In St. Michaels, the bells will be rung 20 times at Christ Church on Saturday from 8:46 a.m. to 9:03 a.m. to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost 20 years ago.

