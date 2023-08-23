WYE MILLS — Outside, the steel wheel, driven by water descending from the mill pond across the road, powers the massive 140-year-old millstones.
Indoors, the millstones rotate constantly inside their wooden housing, creating a hypnotic rumble as they pulverize the ancient grain called einkorn wheat into a fine powder.
A gentle breeze stirs the flour into occasional soft wisps that rise from the large wooden hopper in the historic Old Wye Mill.
With temperatures in the low 80s and low humidity, the weather was perfect for grinding grain during the Ancient Grains and Local Products Festival Saturday, Aug. 19, in Wye Mills, named for the flour milling operation.
The mill, established in 1682, is the oldest continuously operated water powered grist mill in the U.S., and one of the oldest buildings in Maryland.
Volunteers were on hand from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to greet a steady stream of visitors and man the small gift shop where bags of stoneground corn meal, buckwheat flour, grits and einkorn wheat flour were for sale. Cookbooks and salt-glazed pottery also were sold.
Retired middle school teacher Andy House of Bowie has been a volunteer since 2001, but has served as one of a handful of volunteer millers for about six years. He welcomed the low humidity that affects both the wooden structures and the grain.
“When everything works, it’s a relaxing place to be,” House said. “It’s working perfectly today.”
Local vendors set up tents and displays outdoors on the tree-shaded lawn, and volunteers sold homemade baked goods indoors. Local honey, grass-fed beef, wines and produce were on sale.
Old Wye Mill is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May through October. For more information, visit www.oldwyemill.org.
