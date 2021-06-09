EASTON— The cafeteria at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton will close on Friday, June 11, following lunch service, and will undergo a week-long renovation project that will include new paint, new menu options, a new grab-and-go destination.
“This project is important element of a focus on improving the visitor experience at UM Shore Regional Health,” said Dee Murphy, vice president of support services for UM SRH. “We look forward to these new options for both our team members and our visitors.”
Temporary food service will be available in the cafeteria seating area Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18.
There will be hot and cold grab-and-go options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. There will be no food service on Saturday, June 12; Sunday, June 13; Saturday, June 19; Sunday, June 20; and Monday, June 21, due to the painting schedule for the improvements.
The reopening of the refreshed cafeteria space at the hospital in Easton will be on Tuesday, June 22. The renovations will not affect food services available to the hospital’s patients, UM SRH officials said.
