The third annual Summerdaze featured free activities to keep the kids busy outdoors all afternoon Saturday, Aug. 12, in Preston. The slippery slide down the hill and the foam cannon that covered kids in nontoxic foam was the favorite.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Jan Mason of Cambridge sells her colorful, hand-painted marble coasters and other items at Summerdaze Aug. 12.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Children stand in line for a slide down the bounce house Aug. 12 during Summerdaze.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Eric Frase sells wildflowers from his and his wife Katelyn’s Vintage Family Farms near Hurlock at Summerdaze in Preston.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Rising North Caroline High School sophomore and entrepreneur Mackenzie Cahall of Greensboro sells yummy freeze dried candies through her business Shore Sweets.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
This youngster plans his strategy for getting the most out of one more foamy slide down the hill.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Kids slide to a foamy stop at the bottom of the hill and run back up for more during Summerdaze in Preston.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
One man takes a break from the hot, humid August weather in a shady spot while dozens of kids enjoy the foamy slip and slide hill in the background at James T. Wright Park in Preston.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Families stroll around James T. Wright Park in Preston for Summerdaze.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Sharice Haapala of Greensboro set up her Crystal Elephant Holistics LLC shop at Summerdaze Aug. 12. With her is Alphonso Sorrell of Ridgely.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
The Cayer Band rocks Summerdaze with cover songs Aug. 12 in Preston.
While a relaxed crowd strolled around James T. Wright Park checking out the vendors and munching on food truck fare, a frenzy of energetic kids — who probably shun the bathtub — made trip after trip to careen down a foamy slip and slide one more time.
While the day was hot and humid, the sunny weather drew hundreds to the third annual Summerdaze free event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in Preston.
“It was good. It was nice and warm, but it was cool in the dunk tank so I can’t complain,” Town Manager Amber Korell said.
Korell said she was “dunked enough,” but her activity was only one of several offered during the day.
The foam party, water slide bounce house, hose down by Preston Volunteer Fire Company’s fire truck, free craft table and Nana Poppins’ face painting attracted groups of children, from toddlers to teens.
Throughout the park under tents and shady trees, about 50 vendors and nonprofits offered games and drawings, provided information, took orders and sold their goods.
The Cayer Band performed in the open air pavilion while folks bought food and set up lunch on the picnic tables.
The event was sponsored by the town of Preston and earned, from vendors’ fees, about half as much as last year’s event, according to Korell.
Other events in nearby Jonestown and Bethesda Methodist Church’s Peach Festival may have siphoned off some from Summerdaze.
“That foam cannon and waterslide is the big attraction,” Korell said. “The kids come ready. ... and play all day, and the parents are geared up and ready for it, too. They shop around while the kids play.”
One mishap on the foam slide sent a man to the hospital with a dislocated shoulder. “He decided to stand up as he was going down the hill, and it didn’t work out too well on that slippery slide,” Korell said.
Emergency management personnel were already at the event selling raffle tickets, so they responded quickly.
Although the event is free and fun for the kids, Korell said she heard concerns from vendors about them not making as much money as during last year’s event.
“I want the vendors to be successful and to come back every year so they do make a little bit — at least make their vendor fee, if not triple, double, quadruple that,” she said.
“So it was a little sad that some of them didn’t make as much as they did last year, but I think I understand why, and I’m going to revamp my events to fix that,” Korell said.
