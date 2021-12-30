CAMBRIDGE — A family was displaced when a house on Schoolhouse Lane was destroyed by fire on Monday night in Cambridge.

Flames engulfed the two story house on the 600 block of Schoolhouse Lane after the family safely evacuated but before firefighters arrived.

The occupants discovered the fire in the second floor of the two level home and called for help at about 6:32 p.m.

It took 40 firefighters about 45 minutes to control the blaze in the wood frame structure owned by Morty Maloney and occupied Leonora Pinder and her family.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire did an estimated $100,000 damage to the structure and $75,000 damage to the contents

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and if anyone has information on this fire should contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.