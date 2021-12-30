Sorry, an error occurred.
Flames engulf a house on Schoolhouse Lane.
RFC Chief Adam Pritchett is in command of the emergency response as firefighters work to ensure the fire is extinguished.
Firefighters put their gear on outside the structure.
A Maryland State Fire Marshal begins the investigation into a house fire on Schoolhouse Lane.
The family displaced by the house fire includes multiple children.
Investigators work inside a home on Schoolhouse Lane as an occupant looks on.
CAMBRIDGE — A family was displaced when a house on Schoolhouse Lane was destroyed by fire on Monday night in Cambridge.
Flames engulfed the two story house on the 600 block of Schoolhouse Lane after the family safely evacuated but before firefighters arrived.
The occupants discovered the fire in the second floor of the two level home and called for help at about 6:32 p.m.
It took 40 firefighters about 45 minutes to control the blaze in the wood frame structure owned by Morty Maloney and occupied Leonora Pinder and her family.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire did an estimated $100,000 damage to the structure and $75,000 damage to the contents
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and if anyone has information on this fire should contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.
The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.
