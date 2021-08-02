OXFORD — On a secluded, quiet street in Oxford, a historic home had eight-foot flames coming out of the windows at 103 East Division Street on Sunday.
“My three dogs made it out, but the cats did not,” said homeowner Robin Valliant, who has lived in this house since 1968. She lost two cats and said the house was engulfed in flames.
“I was rounding up the dogs and I could hear the skylights exploding,” she said. “I am a plant person and I had one plant with a cardinal’s nest that I was watching. It didn’t make it and that really gets me.”
The house has yellow caution tape all around the front, but Valliant still needs to find her car keys and her purse. She knows right where she left them, but she can’t go in until the insurance worker comes.
“The back of the house is all gone. It’s a total tear down,” she said.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal reported that the fire occurred Sunday morning at 10:39 a.m. The fire marshal estimated the fire caused $200,000 in damages to the Oxford residence.
The cause of the blaze is being investigated. There were no injuries reported, according to the fire marshal. Oxford Volunteer Fire Co. was the primary responding department and it took 30 minutes to control the blaze.
Valliant said it was a waterman’s house with wobbly wide floor boards. It overlooked the water out back. Although she is not sure, Valliant thinks the fire started in the kitchen.
No other houses were damaged, although the smell of smoke still wafts down the street. Valliant said she feels lucky because her niece lives right across the street.
