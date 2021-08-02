OXFORD — A fire damaged a house in Oxford on Sunday, Aug. 1.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal reported that the fire occurred Sunday morning at 10:39 a.m. at 103 West Division Street. The fire marshal estimated the fire caused $200,000 in damages to the residence.
The fire broke out in the kitchen and was discovered by the homeowner. The cause of the blaze is being investigated. There were no injuries reported, according to the fire marshal.
Oxford Volunteer Fire Co. was the primary responding department and it took 30 minutes to control the blaze. The home was built in 1920, according to real estate records.
