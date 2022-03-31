Investigators are unsure of the cause of the fire in a house on Linden Avenue

Investigators are unsure of the cause of the fire in a house on Linden Avenue.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CAMBRIDGE — A house fire on Saturday in Cambridge is under investigation after the blaze started in a space under a wall.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire began at about 7:21 p.m. on March 26 in the house on the 400 block of Linden Avenue.

No one was injured in the fire in one-story, wood frame, single-family dwelling after a smoke detector alerted the occupants.

It took about 32 minutes for 30 firefighters from Rescue Fire Company to control the blaze.

Investigators estimate the fire did $8,000 damage to the structure and $2000 damage to the contents.

