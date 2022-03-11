CAMBRIDGE — The Salvation Army on Monday began a new set of services at its Cambridge facility.
Salvation Army staff and supporters from the membership of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce gathered in front of the repurposed parsonage building at 204 Washington Street to cut the ceremonial ribbon March 7.
The House of Hope Day Services Center will provide services to the homeless population, including showers, lunch, laundry and access to phone and computer resources.
“There’s just a few of us but we try to do do as much as we can,” SA Capt. Wendy Parsons said as part of her statement of gratitude for the community support.
Residential Services Director Shane Walker reiterated the thanks to those that helped make the facility possible.
“You all have shown the Salvation Army so much love,” Walker said, “We could not do what we do without each and every one of you.”
Walker said the in addition to the physical facilities, the attempt to help those who need it include things like engaging them in basic conversation and giving them respect and appreciation.
In addition to immediate physical needs like providing a place for a shower, a cup of coffee or to do a load of laundry, the outreach aims to help those that need it get into housing and find a job.
Walker said House of Hope is going to be a place of, “safety, structure and stability,” for those looking to better themselves. “They deserve that.”
After the ribbon was cut, the Salvation Army staff welcomed the public inside for a tour, refreshments and conversation.
While people were still chatting, a man entered and asked if the building was the overnight shelter. Walker pulled up a chair to sit across from the man and began to initiate that basic conversation, that show of respect. Before the inaugural event was over, the House of Hope’s mission had begun.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
