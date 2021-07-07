DENTON — A “Safe Station” is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office located at 9305 Double Hills Road in Denton. Open to anyone struggling with drug addiction, the Sheriff’s Office promises help and support in the form of treatment to “beat addiction.”
“We saw an opportunity with the newly constructed office building,” shared Sheriff Randy Bounds, “to offer a location that someone needing help could come to at any time of day or night.”
A promotional video was recently released to help advertise the new initiative that the State’s Attorney’s office has in conjunction with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc., and others have enacted, said Joseph Riley, Caroline State’s Attorney.
If you are struggling with drug use in Caroline County and you desire treatment options, you can come to the Safe Station, you will be placed with a peer support specialist, and you can begin the work of recovery. Most importantly, while at the Safe Station you will not be arrested or prosecuted for misdemeanor possession offenses. However, open arrest warrants may not be overlooked by law enforcement and an individual seeking assistance must come physically to the office and request help.
“We need safe stations to address this community wide addiction,” Riley says in the video, “It affects our entire county not just the person struggling with addiction...those people [seeking treatment] should be immune from arrest and prosecution.”
Brandy James, Crisis Intervention Coordinator with the Santè Group, said it is frustrating to hear someone say they needed help and didn’t know where to go. With the option to come to the Safe Station location in Denton, individuals in need of help will be met with officers who have been trained in Crisis Intervention and are knowledgeable of the program.
Once the person requests help they will have a peer specialist come to them to discuss their options and provide support while waiting for in-patient treatment if applicable. The peer support can also help with obtaining insurance if needed to partake in treatment.
Local police departments are also serving as satellite locations for the program, said Captain James Henning, CCSO. They can facilitate transport to the sheriff’s office for those who may not have readily available means to otherwise come to the location on Double Hills Road.
Henning also noted the program is open not only to adults, but also adolescents with parental consent. It’s important for parents to feel like they have another outlet or resource to help with drug or alcohol addiction, he said.
Although not the first of its kind in the state — other counties including Anne Arundel, Talbot and Worcester have similar models — Caroline has tailored the program to best serve the citizens here, providing support also to those individuals who may be incarcerated or in some cases utilizing treatment options as a condition of release.
Bounds explained that with the new facility and expanded technology, an individual with an open warrant can meet with a court commissioner via telecommunications and often resolve that warrant quickly, moving on to treatment options or other recommendations.
He spoke highly of the relationship his office has with James and Santè and the opportunities they presented to help his staff become trained in crisis intervention and behavioral health emergencies.
“The Safe Station is huge for a rural county,” James said, “and Caroline County has become a shining star.” Referring to Bounds, Henning and Riley, she said, “These gentlemen brought [the idea] to the table and were willing to do what it took to make it work.”
“Please take advantage of these opportunities,” Riley added, “Opiate abuse leads to death and we take it very seriously here.”
The Caroline County Safe Station Program is a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office, The Santè Group, the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc. You can also get help by calling 1-888-407-8018. The number will direct you to the Eastern Shore Crisis Response Center. Callers may be put on a brief hold, but lines are operated 24/7 by real persons.
Hannah Combs is an editor for APG Media and can be reached at hcombs@chespub.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.