EASTON — About 50 members of the Londonderry on the Tred Avon retirement community gathered June 8 to hear a talk about humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
In a slide show and PowerPoint presentation, two speakers told of hope and good deeds as well as outlining unfathomable evil encountered with human trafficking and organ harvesting.
Frank Gunsallus told those assembled he did double duty in Ukraine trying to get his Ukrainian wife’s family to safety in Poland and working as a Rotary volunteer delivering everything from clothes to blankets to teddy bears. At one point he had $7,000 worth of clothes to distribute.
Brian Polkinghorn is a professor of conflict analysis and dispute resolution at Salisbury University and has traversed many of the globe’s war-torn areas. His currency is intelligence gathering.
“Going to Ukraine for Rotary turned out to be one of the best decisions I ever made in my life, because the help that this man (Bob Grill, president of Disaster Aid USA and a local Rotary member) has afforded to my family is just unbelievable. He said that the board has approved covering 80% of your mother-in-law’s bills, which as a refugee with no health insurance, that is astounding,” Gunsallus said.
He told the story of getting his family out of Ukraine where missiles were dropping near their dacha, or country home. Getting to Poland was the goal and they spent four months in Poland waiting for the paperwork to come to America. They even had a cat that made the journey with them.
Gunsallus is frustrated with the news coverage and propaganda coming out of the region.
“What you are hearing from the talking heads and the Russian media and from the government officials there rhyme with certain phrases that were being said during the Nazi era. Some of the actions that are ongoing are very similar to what happened with the Jews. Namely there are hundreds of thousands of people and 200,000 children have been taken into Russia and taken as far east as the Pacific Ocean. They are in reeducation camps. They are so far from where they came from that they will never find their way back,” Gunsallus said.
He talked of Ukrainian citizens in Irpin being handcuffed and shot in the back of the head by Russian soldiers.
There were many photos in Gunsallus’ slideshow of American soldiers training Ukrainian military, who had their faces obscured. One training involved arming a wounded soldier, propping him up on a knee with a gun so first aid can be given while at the same time still being covered.
Gunsallus was a political science student of Polkinghorn’s at Salisbury University and it was remarkable that they got to, years later, work together in Ukraine. Polkinghorn wanted to highlight a local chicken heiress, who is a patron of good work in Ukraine.
“Mitzi Perdue has been working in human trafficking for about five or six years. She does not mess around. She is on a mission, and she is 82 years old. She doesn’t care if she dies,” Polkinghorn said.
Frank Perdue gave her a 5.8 carat emerald ring. In 2022 it went for $1,197,000 at Sotheby’s. She gave the proceeds to disrupt human trafficking in Ukraine.
“We bought patrol cars. There were 23 that were stolen or damaged by the Russians. We have gotten 12 cars and six patrol boats. She also created safe houses. The biggest one can house 40 families,” Polkinghorn said. The goal is to disrupt human trafficking before it happens.
Most of the people he works with are off the radar and cannot be photographed. Polkinghorn is known to move fast and not draw a lot of attention through conflict areas. He has gotten information from the Israeli intelligence agency, the Mossad. He calls the intelligence they have provided in Ukraine “priceless.”
One way he helps is by providing food and water to fleeing refugees and providing them data about what is between them and the border and if they can get across the border. He calls it focused humanitarian assistance.
“There are more sunflower fields in Ukraine than anywhere else on the planet. It is beautiful until you get to the bombed out villages. When you are in a combat theater, you have to be sharp all the time,” he said.
There is a group called Rocky Mountain Aid. It has former army medics and focuses on field-based trauma.
“We are going to bring value. We are not going to waste your time or use up your assets. Just give us your wish list. We got them trauma kits with tourniquets and bandages. It took about a month,” Polkinghorn said.
This kind of give and take is one of the reasons he is effective in dangerous places. Polkinghorn went on to speak vividly about human trafficking.
“Trafficking one female is like bringing in 10,000 pounds of a drug. It is not a one-time sale. It is sex trafficking. She could be sold multiple times a day every day of the week. A small ring of four women in New York City can bring in over a million dollars a year. If people go missing, the women and girls get trafficked and the boys and men get harvested for their organs. There is a 90% reduction in the price of children’s kidneys because the market is flooded. There are 200,000 kids missing in Ukraine,” Polkinghorn said.
The other trick used by Russians is to find moms and their children who are tired after walking for days and not thinking clearly. They are told you have five minutes to get on that bus that is going to Warsaw. They don’t get to Warsaw; they just disappear.
In the midst of all this suffering, there are ways to help. Gunsallus mentioned the Ukraine House in D.C. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wife Olena runs an initiative, Nezlamni, that provides prosthesis and rehabilitation. Another one is Safe Passage for Ukraine, which helps Ukrainian refugees get to their end destinations. The last one is Disaster Aid USA.
“I think in Easton, we have put our heads together and have come up with creative ways to help people that are in need,” Gunsallus said.
