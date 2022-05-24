EASTON — The Talbot County Democratic Party’s annual Douglass-Tubman Festival had 43 tents and exhibition booths representing Democratic candidates and local community organizations in Maryland. Patrick Firth, event organizer and chair of the Talbot County Democratic Party said the free event on Sunday was a great way to connect the public with the candidates in a post-COVID environment.
“We have so many fantastic candidates running at every level of office from Congress to the governor’s mansion all the way down to our incredibly important county council candidates and Board of Education candidates. This is why we wanted to put together a really inclusive public event for our community and for our local candidates to really come out and meet,” Firth said.
The Democratic fair was held in Moton Park in Easton with sunny and warm weather. Several hundred people were in attendance to enjoy food, exploring the dozens of tents and live music.
“It was a beautiful day with a great opportunity to meet people and discuss the issues that concern residents in Maryland. I appreciated it very much,” said local resident David Rose, who traveled from Dorchester County for the event.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore was at the festival and wanted to share a message of promise with festival attendees.
“Our message is that we are truly making sure that right now in the state of Maryland that opportunity is readily available. We want to ensure that we can create pathways for work, wages and wealth for all of our families,” Moore said.
“It’s really fun to see so many people out and enjoying the day, having live music with all of these different community organizations and candidates. It was truly exciting,” said Mary Helen Gillen with the Talbot Democratic Party.
Local, state and federal campaigns were represented along with a substantial number of community organizations that were invited and set up tents and booths at the event.
“I think it’s wonderful that so many people are here coming together to honor and support Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman and that this is such a fun and festive event. This is really a wonderful celebration bringing people together,” said Katie Theeke, vice president of marketing for For All Seasons, which had a tent at the event.
The keynote speaker for the event was Jamie Raskin, congressman for Maryland's 8th Congressional District which includes Montgomery, Carroll and Frederick Counties. Over 300 people were estimated to be in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.