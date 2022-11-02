ST. MICHAELS — This past Saturday was an OysterFest to remember in St. Michaels. Hundreds of epicures enjoyed oysters prepared multiple ways at the event held at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
Liz Cowee, CBMM store manager, says the event is very popular.
“OysterFest is one of the festivals we have that’s very mission related. We celebrate all things oyster. It’s a partnership with the Talbot Waterman’s Association,” said Cowee.
The event is a culinary extravaganza for oyster lovers.
“We have every kind of oyster you could think of, fried oysters, raw oysters and then arts and crafts vendors,” said Cowee.
Izzy Mercado, director of marketing and brand management for the CBMM says the emphasis of the festival is also to celebrate watermen.
“It’s a celebration of all things oyster and their significance to the Chesapeake Bay, the culture and its watermen,” said Mercado.
The event is for people who love oysters and enjoy trying them in differing recipes.
“We have oysters prepared just about any way that you like, available all over our campus. All of our exhibition buildings and attractions are open to guests as well. We have live music, food of all kinds in addition to oysters. We have beer. We have mixed drinks. We have a dock dogs competition. We have an oyster stew competition that folks are pretty excited about, as well,” said Mercado.
In the gift store, there were also arts and crafts honoring oysters.
“Every year we put out an oyster can t-shirt and mug, that’s one of the cans from the permanent collection. So we’ve had a long stream of folks coming in to buy them, as a lot of the guests collect them year after year. So it’s always fun to see what the new shirt and mug are going to be,” said Cowee.
The event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featured live music from the band Swamp Donkey Newgrass.
