EASTON — Hundreds of residents from near and far traveled to downtown Easton for the annual Frederick Douglass Day Celebration. There were tents, music, food, speeches, art, activities for kids and a parade with three local school bands. Talbot County School Superintendent Sharon Pepukayi said this was a good event with many important messages.
“This was an exciting event to celebrate our own native son and bring together everyone, most importantly, the students and showing the students the importance of this day and the importance of him and what he did here,” said Pepukayi.
Many speeches featured some of the best of Frederick Douglass’ writings.
“The fact that we can come together on a beautiful day like this and celebrate the history and the legacy of Frederick Douglass, what he did, what he stood for and for me being an educator, I can connect because he was an author, he was an orator and I do like poetry myself,” said Pepukayi.
One Frederick Douglass quote mentioned during the speeches was “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”
“He was an advocate for supporting and raising children versus on the back end of fixing broken men. That is what we want to do here at the county is educate our students on what they can accomplish,” said Pepukayi.
Talbot County Councilman Corey Pack talked about how Frederick Douglass has inspired him.
“This man stood for so much and has taught us so much over his lifetime, his writings, his teachings and in some cases his preaching has really profoundly affected all of us in some way,” said Pack.
Pack said the council is working to bring about a new park honoring Douglass.
“The county council has also, in the way of honoring Frederick Douglass, put money aside for the creation of the Frederick Douglass park on the Tuckahoe where Frederick Douglass was born. The park is going to sit outside of the town of Queen Anne, just about 20 minutes north of here. There is a 501(c)(3) that has been formed to help the county in the creation and payment for this park. From the original and conceptual drawings that I’ve seen, it’s going to be a marvelous, marvelous park that generations of Talbot Countians and visitors from all over can come and witness the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass,” said Pack.
Pack talked about the Talbot County Free Library in Easton which has a Frederick Douglass room.
“If you have not been inside the Douglass Reading Room, I would invite you to do so. We have artifacts there, original artifacts of Frederick Douglass and his writings. There is a portrait there of his wife Anna Murray on display,” said Pack.
Pack mentioned the statue of Frederick Douglass on the grounds of the county courthouse which has been there for more than 11 years.
“The wonderful statue that you see everyday when you pass by it is just one part of the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass here in Talbot County and one part of the effort that we want to share with you about this great American hero,” said Pack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.