DENTON — The Caroline County Health Department donated hundreds of back to school book bags to the 2022 Family Fun Fest on Friday, August 5. It was a resource fair that included everything from tables with pamphlets to live animals, from a bounce house to free hot dogs.
There was a list of community organizations who make a difference, like the YMCA, Choptank Electric, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Mid-Shore Pro Bono, CASA and Mid-Shore Behavioral Health. Each group had a table with their own swag like reusable tote bags, pencils and magnetic clips. The heat was oppressive, but people seemed to hang out and the kids played.
Shari Blades, director of Caroline County Department of Social Services, said, “We are having our 12th annual family fun fest. I would estimate about 700 people attended today. We have backpacks to give away for any child who is school aged from preschool to high school. There are school supplies in them, and we have donations from the community, especially the health department gave us a lot of supplies we put in the back packs — like pens, crayons, glue sticks, folders and paper.”
She said the past two years have been more like a drive-through due to COVID, but they are now at a pre-pandemic level of engagement. They have around 30 volunteers at this event.
“It is an awesome opportunity for the community to come together and have a summer bash party with lots of fun things to do, lots of good things to eat and just spend time together,” said Blades.
Glenn Anders, child support assistant director for the Caroline County Department of Social Services, said, “We are trying to make sure that everyone has what they need to go back to school. We have backpacks with supplies; we are offering haircuts. I like to see the people come out and the community coming together so the kids have what they need.”
Rayshelle Robinson, assistant director of family investment for DSS, said, “They see this show and they know they can ask us any question about any of our programs. It would be nice to give out 300 or 400 bags this year.”
Abigail Webster, registered dietician from Choptank Community Health, said, “New this year we are going to be having a dietician offering nutrition services individually for counseling or in groups. We are also going to have behavioral health with Lynsey. So you can schedule right during your school day without having to go afterwards and receive their services. Reaching into the community, they can access all the resources we have. We can provide for people who are a little food insecure or who don’t know the resources that they are eligible for.”
The view from the participant level was one of gratitude.
“It helps a lot with going back to school pencils and book bags. This is a new book bag for my daughter. I found out about this at Choptank. They have fliers up all throughout the county. It is good to come out just to a be a part of the community, to socialize and be out,” said Ashley Lukaszewicz.
Jasmine Anthony is a therapist. She said, “I am out here to serve the folks’ mental health needs. At Community Behavioral Health, we offer a variety of services including different types of therapy. So, we do therapy for families, children and adults. We offer support groups for people struggling with substance use. We have three psychiatrists and we just opened an office here in Denton at the University of Maryland Center right across from Walmart.”
Backpacks, food, pamphlets and games proved to be a great back to school fun fest happening right in downtown Denton.
