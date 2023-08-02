RIDGELY — In a festive and colorful combination at the 21st annual Chrome City fundraiser for Benedictine School, an unlikely pairing came together on July 30 — nuns in golf carts and bikers in leather. The bikers were on souped up Harleys with waving American flags and came roaring across the campus for one of the institution’s bigger charity events. There also were lines and lines of classic cars with their hoods up as hundreds of visitors cruised the grounds and looked took it all in.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.