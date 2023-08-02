RIDGELY — In a festive and colorful combination at the 21st annual Chrome City fundraiser for Benedictine School, an unlikely pairing came together on July 30 — nuns in golf carts and bikers in leather. The bikers were on souped up Harleys with waving American flags and came roaring across the campus for one of the institution’s bigger charity events. There also were lines and lines of classic cars with their hoods up as hundreds of visitors cruised the grounds and looked took it all in.
Families enjoyed picnics, pulled pork sandwiches and big cattle farm metal barrels full of both Coke and Pepsi. The idea for the Chrome City Ride sprouted from a similar law enforcement event, so there also were lots of men and women dressed in uniform. A DJ played Lynard Skynard and the Doobie Brothers played in equal measures with classic Motown.
Benedictine Executive Director Scott Evans said, “This event pulls people to make that left or right turn to come down our lane and see what is happening here at Benedictine. It is important to raise funds for what we do and our mission, but it is also important for people to see what we do and where the money goes to support our mission. This is about 15% of what we raise over the year, but it is also friend-raising. We talk about the miracles that happen every day, this is a chance for visitors to see the people they support.”
Neon t-shirts marked the more than 50 volunteers who came out to support this event as a white-haired nun came up in a chauffeured golf cart.
“It is something we do every year in July for the children. They are happy to see the bikers come in and the ancient cars. They are just thrilled about the day,” said Sister Mary Agnes. “22 years ago it was Sister Jeannette who got all the motorcycle police to lead them in.” There was a fire engine at the entrance with a giant American flag waving.
Sitting in the shade of a tree was Windham Hutchins of Chestertown. He has a 1938 Plymouth Coupe in an espresso coffee color and said, “I think it is a good cause. This is my third year. You meet a lot of nice people and get good ideas to come back with and work with. I have two nieces and a nephew who work here. They always talk about this place and how they love working here.”
“I am doing it because I get to see all of my students and I get to interact with a lot of the community,” said volunteer Samala Brown.
Many of the residents were cruising the grounds. Greg Hviding said the best part is “old cars and motorcycles. This is my favorite event.”
Spud Blake, former chief of staff for the University of Maryland Police and a Chrome City founder, said, “This was a sister ride of our COPS Ride. Concerns of Police Survivors. Our first year with Benedictine we only made $22,000. Now we have raised over two million dollars, but more importantly we have brought recognition to the Benedictine community here and the school. This was Sister Jeannette’s favorite event because the kids are all here. And her motto was ‘Get ‘er done.'”
Del. Steven J. Arentz, R-36, rode his 2013 Harley Davidson to the event. He said, “It is good people, a good event and a good time for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.