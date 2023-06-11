EASTON — About 60 citizens recently came together at the Talbot County Public Library to discuss the growing problem of food insecurity.
There were four food pantry representatives, who each gave about a 10-minute update on what their process is and what their needs are. Between the eight pantries across the county and the public school system, hundreds of people are fed everyday. Most of them are the working poor who have found food costs, rent and gas to all be skyrocketing out of reach because of inflation. There is also a large contingent of senior citizens who never expected to be in the situation of having to ask for food in their golden years.
“Let’s talk about the working poor. The state minimum wage is $13.25 an hour. If you work 40 hours a week, 52 weeks a year that is 2,080 hours a year. That comes to $27,560 a year,” said Catherine Poe, chair of the Talbot County Hunger Coalition. “In January it (the minimum wage) will be $15. That it is $31,000. It costs a single person, the cost of living, in this county almost $40,000. Minimum wage is not going to cut it. And if you have a family of four, it costs $83,000.” Poe ran the meeting and gave a brief overview with the importance of the public school system feeding hungry kids.
“That school gives them the security that they need — 213 children, 61% of children, are on free or reduced meals. 4,784 people are on SNAP (food stamps), and they already have to work. Our eight food pantries serve 2,413 people,” said Poe.
The four panelists were Patrick Rofe, executive director of the St. Michaels Community Center, Kate Mansfield of St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, Emily Moody of CarePacks and Gary Yeatman of the St. Mark’s Food Pantry.
Rofe said, “We service about 200 families. We don’t take statistics, but if anyone needs food, we are going to provide food whether it is hot food or pantry bags. That is 15 pounds of food in each bag. That is about 2,800 meals a week that we provide. Our numbers jumped at the end of 2022-2023. Inflation and the economy has been hitting our community hard. Families are simply struggling.”
St. Michaels Community Center gets funds from donations, grants, events and the thrift shop. It gets food from all the grocery stores in Easton. Local chefs, like Chef Gregory James at Inn at Perry Cabin and Gina Warner of Gina’s Cafe, also support. Graul’s Market and the Maryland Food Bank are big food suppliers.
The speakers were lined up at a table in front of the crowd. Moody took the floor next.
“I do partner with (Easton) Mayor Megan Cooke. We have a program called CarePacks of Talbot County. We put our heads together in 2012 and said let’s start at Easton Elementary and see where this goes. We started with 30 students. In six months, the other schools came to us and said we need this too,” Moody said. “Kids would come in on Monday morning and complain of a health related complaint like headaches or stomach aches. In a very short time this exploded to 400 students in all Talbot County Public Schools. We were just looking for behaviors that there was some sort of food insecurity at home.”
Kate Mansfield, manager of St. Vincent dePaul’s Food Pantry, has 300 volunteers and is open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The pantry has been operating for 35 years behind Giant. St. Vincent dePaul also has a thrift store that sales housewares, furniture and clothing. A lot of the money for food comes from the thrift store.
“In 2022, we received 845,000 pounds of food, half of that coming from the Maryland Food Bank. We offer a bag that is filled with shelf stable items,” Mansfield said. “The most valuable item in there is toilet paper, but we also have pasta and cereal and cans of fruit and soup and mac and cheese. We have a relationship with people who hunt venison. We took 750 pounds of venison and gave it all away. The only requirement is that you live in Talbot County.”
After COVID-19 and the supplemental income that came from the government dried up, the pressing issue now is the economy. The price of groceries has risen dramatically.
Mansfield said she saw a 43% increase in the first quarter of people coming into the food bank compared to last year. SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits were decimated after COVID. She said that her people are a third African American, a third caucasian and a third Hispanic.
Gary Yeatman of the St. Mark’s Food Pantry spoke of growing his pantry from just one or two tables in his church.
“The seniors that I saw were very proud people. All their lives they handled things. They never asked for a handout. Maybe their kids moved back in and that increased the amount of mouths to feed. We feed about 150 to 180 people a week. Catherine (Poe) and her team distribute it. Our team bags it every Friday morning at 7:30. We have seen a big increase since we started, which is sad. We have gone from one freezer to five. Once you start you can’t stop because people rely on this food,” Yeatman said.
Volunteers are the lifeblood of all of these organizations. They seem cheerful in this vital service work. The working poor need this help to survive in a county that costs a minimum of $40,000 a year to live in.
Poe told a story of family ordering a cup of coffee at Denny’s to stay warm and living in their car. From Tilghman to Trappe to St. Michaels to Easton, people are hungry. Not lazy people, but the working poor who still are not making it.
“Hunger is such big, sprawling topic and such a surprise in Talbot County,” said Poe. “The solution is to pay people a living wage. The working poor are on SNAP and/or coming through the pantries. These are the people the community depends upon day in and day out.”
The best way to donate is to give directly to each pantry. They also welcome volunteers. There are two funds at the Mid-Shore Community Foundation dedicated to feeding the hungry — one is the CarePacks Fund and the other is the Talbot Empty Bowls Fund.
