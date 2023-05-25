CAMBRIDGE — Fraternal Order of Police, Cambridge-Dorchester Lodge 27, President Thomas Hurley presented a book to the Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd at the Cambridge City Council meeting April 24 on the history of the death of Cambridge Police Officer Daniel C. Bier.
Bier was killed at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 1953, while attempting to arrest a suspect in a domestic assault in the 500 block of Goldsboro Avenue in Cambridge. He, along with Officer Randolph Jews, had responded to the Cambridge Hospital and took the complaint from the suspect’s wife, who was cut on the arm, and then responded to their house to arrest the suspect.
The suspect’s wife warned the officers that her husband had a knife and gun and had told her that he would shoot it out with the police. Upon arrival, Bier went into the house without Jews because during those times Black officers were not allowed to enter the homes of whites or arrest whites, and the suspect was white.
Jews joked with Bier, “So long, I’ll come to your funeral.”
Bier joked back, “Send me a wreath.”
Shortly after Bier entered the residence a shot was heard, and Bier yelled, “My God! You’ve shot me!”
Jews ran into the house to find Bier dead from a shot through his heart from a .45 cal. handgun. The suspect had run out the back door of the house but was later captured by the Maryland State Police during a search that took them to the area of Christ Rock outside of Cambridge city limits.
The suspect, a Russell Regina, was found guilty of first-degree murder in a trial that was held in Show Hill in Worchester County, but a retrial was granted and during that second trial on Sept. 10, 1954, Regina pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was paroled after serving five years due to having cancer, and he died two years after his release.
Hurley told the City Council and Todd that many years ago he found the book in FOP storage, and that he had made a copy of it for the police department and was presenting it the chief to be kept in the departmental library. The book contained a summary of the events and shooting as well as many copies of court documents. It is unknown where those copies came from since a search by the FOP was unable to find any of those documents or transcripts that have survived in the court system or the Hall of Records.
Hurley added that he received photos that are in the book from Bier’s family and also the family of Bier’s widow, who had remarried. Her son, Robert Nelson, from the second marriage, found them after her death while cleaning out their attic with his father. Nelson was never aware that his mother had been married before his father.
Hurley told the Council and those present at the meeting that history is important.
He said, “We must never forget our fallen officers.”
There is a memorial plaque on a stone block in front of the Cambridge Police Department as well as framed news articles and Bier’s badge and photo in the department’s roll call room.
Bier is buried in Hillcrest Cemetery in Federalsburg, and May 3, 2023, was the 70th anniversary of his death.
