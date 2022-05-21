Hurlock man dies in house fire

HURLOCK — Deputy State Fire Marshals from the Lower Eastern Regional Office have concluded their investigation of a house fire that claimed the life of a 74-year-old Hurlock man.
The blaze occurred Friday afternoon at 12:56 p.m. at 51 Delaware Avenue in Hurlock. The one alarm fire brought 25 firefighters from the Hurlock and surrounding fire departments. Upon the arrival of the fire department, firefighters discovered fire on the first floor. During a primary search of the residence, they located the victim on a bathroom floor. They removed the victim and turned him over to EMS for care, but the man was later pronounced deceased.
It took firefighters 30 minutes to bring the fire under control in the two-story, wood-framed dwelling that had been converted into two apartments. The fire originated in the first floor master bedroom and was discovered by another occupant in the home. The home is owned by Caroline Property Management.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a failure of a portable air conditioning unit. Damages are estimated to be $30,000 to the structure and another $10,000 to its contents. Smoke alarms were present and operated in the home.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal was assisted on the scene by the Hurlock Police Department as well as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The remains of the deceased have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an exact cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.