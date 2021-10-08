HURLOCK — The slate of candidates for Hurlock’s Nov. 6 town election is set after the Monday, Oct. 4, deadline passed.

The mayoral race is the only contested item set to be on the ballot.

Council President and District 4 councilman Rev. Charles Cephas is seeking the town’s top spot in a race with Janet Seeds and Jerry Rhue Sr.

The sole candidates for the each district up for balloting are the current incumbents:

Charles Cummings in District 1, Bonnie Franz in District 2 and Earl Murphy in an At-Large seat.

If Cephas is elected mayor, the council would appoint a replacement for the then-vacant District 4 seat for the two years remaining on the term for that position.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.