HURLOCK — The slate of candidates for Hurlock’s Nov. 6 town election is set after the Monday, Oct. 4, deadline passed.
The mayoral race is the only contested item set to be on the ballot.
Council President and District 4 councilman Rev. Charles Cephas is seeking the town’s top spot in a race with Janet Seeds and Jerry Rhue Sr.
The sole candidates for the each district up for balloting are the current incumbents:
Charles Cummings in District 1, Bonnie Franz in District 2 and Earl Murphy in an At-Large seat.
If Cephas is elected mayor, the council would appoint a replacement for the then-vacant District 4 seat for the two years remaining on the term for that position.
