Local residents Portia Potyok, left, and Bradley Darby, watch the wind and waves along a seawall as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
A young girl blocks her face from the wind and rain produced by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La.
EASTON — Hurricane Ida could bring heavy rain and winds to the Eastern Shore and Mid-Atlantic region is it cuts a path through the southern and eastern U.S.
National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Carr said IDA is expected to bring mostly rain to the Shore as well as other areas such as Philadelphia and New York.
Carr said the Eastern Shore will likely start seeing rain from Ida on Wednesday with 1 to 3 inches in some areas such as Easton and 3 to 5 inches in other areas of the Delmarva Peninsula. He said winds are expected in the 20 to 30 miles per hour range when Ida swings through the region.
Hurricane Ida brought incredibly strong winds, heavy rains, storm surges, flooding and power outages to Louisiana (including New Orleans) and Mississippi on Sunday.
The storm is projected to move into Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia before moving to the East Coast.
Carr said Philadelphia and New York can also expect rain from the storm. The National Weather Service is looking at potentially 3 to 5 inches of rain for those areas on Wednesday and into Thursday.
Carr also said while heavy rains are forecasted for the Eastern Shore there could be potential for high winds and tornados. The Washington D.C. and Baltimore areas are also projects to get rain and storms from Ida.
The hurricane struck New Orleans on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The storm brought 150 mile per hour winds, torrential rain and a storm surge that is causing flooding and temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi.
An estimated 1 million people are without power due to the storm. Those power outages could be lengthy in New Orleans and other areas feeling the storm’s destruction.
Rain impacts from the storm this week could stretch from Tampa to New York and Boston.
