EASTON — A flash flood watch has been issued for Talbot and Caroline counties as well as Delaware’s beaches as remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to move through the region.
The National Weather Service has issued the flash flood watch starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. It includes Easton and Denton. The weather service expects 1 to 2 inches of rain and wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour in Easton. Other areas could see more rain.
Other parts of the Eastern Shore — including Cambridge, Salisbury and Ocean City — could also see heavy rains, potential flooding and gusty winds.
“As the remnants of Ida arrive in the region, there is a significant chance of heavy rain and flooding tomorrow and Thursday, said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Ida is also projected to bring rains, strong winds and possible tornados in the Baltimore and Washington D.C. areas and then trekking to the Delmarva Peninsula and north to Philadelphia, New York and potentially Boston.
The weather service said the New York City area could see 3 to 5 inches of rain as well as flooding.
Louisiana and Mississippi felt the brunt of the storm on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina on Sunday. Hurricane Ida knocked out power in New Orleans and other humid areas of the South. Water supplies have been hit by storm damage to treatment plants and an evening curfew has been imposed to curtail looting in New Orleans and some other areas.
Gulf coast areas hit by the hurricane are recovering from flooding and could be without power for extended periods of time after high winds downed transmission lines and damaged utility infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.