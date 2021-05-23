POCOMOKE CITY — There is a growing community of Pakistani chicken farmers on the Eastern Shore south of Salisbury. They came for cheap land and an opportunity to grow chickens in state of the art chicken houses. You can buy four acres for about $45,000.
Far Nasir came to the U.S. from Pakistan asa teenager went to college and got a degree in computer science. Then he took a job with his dad running a supermarket in Connecticut, but the 12-hour days were brutal.
He has a family and wants to be present in their lives. So he and his American-born wife, Valeria, decided that raising chickens made sense on a multiple levels. After looking at spots in Arkansas and Georgia, they landed on the Eastern Shore in Worcester County.
They are making a good living with much better hours — and they are their own bosses.
They had never farmed anything before. He says he is friends with his kids now because he generally works from 4 a.m. to 11 am. He is also vice president of the Delmarva Chicken Association — a chicken farm advocacy group.
The group is so diverse in their membership that they publish their manuals in English, Vietnamese, Korean and Urdu. Nasir will be president next year and has been a chicken farmer for nine years.
“If I have a lot to say, I better be a part of something that has some say. Zoom has been good because I can be anywhere I want to be from right here,” he said. This has helped his participation with DCA. We always joke that this is a part time job with full time hours. My wife loves doing chickens. It has been good for us. I love the chicken life. Before we had two stores and worked 70 to 90 hours a week."
“I am always home and that is what I love about this. I get to spend more time with my kids. It brings us closer. Farming has been a blessing for us. That is the thing with Pakistani people — everything is family.”
Far is optimistic about life, the American Dream and the future.
“That is how our American Dream started. You come here with something, not enough, when you come here. And then you build something. So I think a lot of immigrants still have that dream. I want my kids to go visit other cultures so they don’t have that closed mindedness. That’s the best education you could get is visit other cultures. I’ve been to three continents. I plan on visiting all seven eventually.”
They live in a blended family and have tried to instill a sense of both cultures in them. Like reading the Quran in English. But really they just have American kids. He has to bribe them with Chick-fil-A to go to the mosque with him. They broke their fast at the end of Ramadan at sunset with 300 people.
“It is wonderful. Four or five people will feed 300 people. The mosque provides the tent. It is giving back and it is a meet up of all the families,” he said.
In addition to family and friends, the event is about the food after the month-long annual fast.
“It is really good to eat after fasting. You are like, ‘Ah food!’” said Valeria Nasir who is originally from Connecticut. They met in one of his family’s supermarkets up north.
Far Nasir tried fasting and working at the same time, but he found he didn’t have enough energy. He felt responsible for his chicken’s lives.
“You know what? God would forgive me. I don’t know if the chickens would,” he said laughing. “My chores include checking on the mortality rate, making sure the water lines are good and the feed lines. Just walk through make sure there are no issues and pick up the dead. We usually do one chicken per square foot. There are approximately 26,000 chickens per house."
Far also sees purpose in his farming.
“I say that is 26,000 dinners that I am giving to families at a good cost. You could feed people cheaper on chicken than you could on broccoli. I feel like I am helping to feed people,” he said.
They have six houses that he and Valeria can manage it all on their own. That is 156,000 chickens. That is 312,000 chicken breasts.
The level of automation in a modern chicken house is impressive. When temperatures go down the birds are automatically given more protein to consume. There are augers that parcel out the food from the big bins. There are sensors to keep track of how much feed is going out. He said that six houses are a minimum to make economic sense for a family to run them. He would welcome the opportunity to have more houses.
“If we went organic we could make a lot more money. The only thing we don’t have is organic feed. When the chickens are sick we don’t give them anything unnatural. Just aspirin in the water supply,” he said.
“We have gotten to a point where we can raise a chicken in seven weeks. It used to take 20. That is not antibiotics or steroids. It is genetic selection. We joke that they live better than we do, because when it is cold outside, they are kept warm. We take pride in this. Not just myself but my family too. We are in a profession that has meaning to us and our community," Far said.
Far is in a process of creating buffer zones, which are plants lined up in a wall to mitigate the smell of the chicken houses. His first round of trees all died from bag worms. Now he is thinking of planting daisies which will come up again and again.
“Part of being a poultry farmer is being a good neighbor. 20 years ago nobody knew, nobody cared about buffer zones. Now that we know and care, we will do something about it,” he said.
The other aspect of the poultry business that has advanced is what to do with all the waste.
“We actually have a manure broker that comes in and more times than less, takes it out of state. Most of it goes to Pennsylvania for mushroom farming. There is technology out there that turns it into Biodiesel. Right now there is no one one on the shore dealing with the manure,” he said.
Far and Valeria clean up the manure on their own. He likes being personally responsible and not having to pay someone else for their mistakes. To transform the manure into fertilizer or fuel requires a lot of start up money that he says he does not have. When there is a system in place he will gladly use it.
“The USDA and Perdue get together, beyond me, and decide how much food we need per chicken. This is how much water supply we need per chicken. Perdue gives me money per square foot. The actual cost is way more, but it is still a great help,” he said. "A lot of Pakistani people went with Perdue so we did too. It just made sense."
He is very interested in the economics of chicken farming and pricing.
“We have developed this technology to feed people quicker and with a shorter time period. And for less cost. From the 1940s it took us 70 years to get to this place. Speak with your money. When you are standing in front of a supermarket aisle and you see environmentally responsible chicken that is $3 a pound. And then you see chicken for 79 cents a pound. That is when you should speak. And once we do this, farmers like me will do whatever we can to adjust. The problem is people like to say these things but like to grab those things,” he said.
Again, Far thinks about the community — and consumers.
“A family making $26,000 a year, how are you going to convince them to instead of spending 99 cents to buy at $4? It has got to be 99 cents until we get a more affordable source of protein. Our chicken is not for someone having a seven course meal. It is really for people who won’t eat. We are doing good work,” he said.
They formulate the food for the different seasonal needs of the birds and there is genetic selection in the breeding process. That is why the birds get so big.
Although he is a politically active farmer who has real life challenges, he originally came to the west when he was just 16.
Far came from the city of Lahore, a mega city of 12.6 million people. He went to college in Toronto at Seneca College studying computer science.
There is one Pakistani restaurant, Punjab, in Salisbury and they make a good flat bread called nan. Fan loves garlic nan. The family will also go to the mosque in Salisbury, get take out Pakistani food from Punjab and visit his father who is retired there.
He knows of 10 or 12 full functioning chicken farms in the Salisbury area that are also run by Pakistani families.
The Pakistani community has been good to him as well.
“I could literally pick up the phone and call five people and they can call me,” he said. He also said that the local farming community is tight knit too.
Far, Valeria and their family also have to deal with the issue of race on the Shore — though they approach it with perspective.
“Yes, I have faced racism. But let’s be honest, 90% plus of the people are good. You can feel racism. You know when it is there. They don’t say the wrong things, but you feel it," Far said. "You cannot be a successful business person in this country unless you have a thick skin. You have to have a thick skin being a minority. Sometimes I am mistaken for Latino. It is usually the Latin people that do that. I’m like, ‘No hablo.’ I speak English, Urdu and a local dialect- Punjabi."
He has experienced racism in Pakistan too because his wife is white. He says they get it from both sides.
Punjab has a rich tradition of poetry. With Pakistani poetry he says to his kids, ‘don’t just read, understand it.’ Understanding will give you a bigger view. He has his kids reading the Quran in English.
He believes in systems for his family and his farm as a former computer science major.
“System is the basis of everything. If everything is structured it is good. Even the sun coming up and going down is a system,” he said.
Valeria and Far have figured out the systems well. Both agriculturally and culturally their family is thriving. Valeria, has a Facebook diary of working on a poultry farm. It is called Follow Val’s Flock. The Facebook page has a joyful tone in working hard and doing a good job. She can even fix a tractor. As a birthday present three years ago he got her a brand new Volvo SUV.
“I told her to consider this a birthday present for the next few years,” he said.
