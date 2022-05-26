EASTON — On the 100th anniversary of the Avalon Theatre, the staff and producers are wondering: if only these walls could talk! From ghosts to primadonnas, this historic arts and culture theater has seen it all.
Ellen General, who is the creative spirit who made the Avalon grow in its early days, likes to think about synergy between the community and the Avalon. She was there in the era when one low selling show could sink the whole endeavor. Her first big risk and booking coup was getting Alison’s Restaurant’s Arlo Guthrie. The community responded with a sold out show.
“Bring the community inside to see its own potential and then the magic happens. I am an educator and a facilitator. If I had known I wasn’t going to have weekends anymore, I may not have done it,” General said.
What follows is a small taste of the stories of running a theater that has had literally hundreds of artists come to their stage. From Bootsy Collins needing more energy to crank his bass up to Randy Newman writing songs while driving around Talbot County. So many stars have waited in the green room like Judy and Joan Collins, Mavis Staples, Richard Thompson, Robert Cray and Dionne Warwick.
And all of them had different peccadillos revealed in the demands of their riders, which are lists of their wants that must be fulfilled for them to perform. Like two bottles of Cristal. Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen wanted Fritos and canned Frito-Lay bean dip. One musician wanted to get a chair that he could destroy, and have the whole thing filmed.
There is a wistful energy in the crew whose job it is to help these ultimately very creative and very human beings. They need rides to the airport. They want to eat lunch. They need help finding their hotel. They have entourages with persnickety personalities that confuse their status and think that they are the star and get a little too bossy.
“A lot has happened in these four walls. We have seen people fall in love. We have seen people fight. You have heard every type of music probably ever made. From the Egyptian National Symphony to kids singing on stage. We have had George Winston sleep on the stage,” said Jessica Bellis, chief operating officer and finance officer.
“We have definitely had our share of proposals on stage during performances,” said Al Bond, CEO and president.
Dealing with creative people is an art form in itself.
“You get to see how it is a business and you get to see how these creative people come at the world differently. If you are a really successful musician, especially if you play an instrument like George Winston, it is almost as if they had to become musicians to cope with the world. Chick Corea is another good example. The amount of time that guy spent before the show just fooling around with his specially ordered 9-foot Yamaha piano. Fooling around with that piano. Not just playing it, but going inside and hammering different stings and making sure it was exactly what he wanted,” Bond said.
Some of the super stars can be down to earth too.
“One of my favorite Avalon memories was when Sam, my oldest son who is now 16. He had to be under the age of 2. I had child care issues that day and Richie Havens was here. I had this little toddler tagging along with me at work and Richie Havens just scooped him up. He basically baby sat Sam for the entire afternoon. And for years Sam would talk about the man with the rings. Havens played with this roly-poly kid and that was the kind of man he was. This fantastic performer and Woodstock legend was happy to sit on the floor and play with my toddler,” Bellis said.
Occasionally an Avalon employee gets to work with one their favorites.
“'Hey Tim, can you drive Randy Newman to Perry Cabin? Bring him back to the shows.' And I was like, ‘Hell yeah I will do that.’ Everywhere we drove, he was writing songs. Delmarva! He is constantly writing songs,” said Tim Weigand. He is in charge of marketing.
There is even a ghost that has been in residence since flappers were around.
“If ghosts are real and you have to be a ghost, then Marguerite has the best gig on Earth. She is happy to be here. She is the walls. She has seen it all and continues to roam the place and enjoy all the entertainment that we provide,” Bellis said.
Recently they had an architect who working on the stage, which had not been altered since the 1920s. Bellis said the man screamed and came out of the hole with a noose.
“He had a rope noose and he said ‘I just found this hanging underneath the stage. We were all freaked out. I had never seen a real noose before. There was no good explanation for it and we all thought it was crazy and weird. It got taken out of the building that evening and we had a performance. I think it was the Glenn Miller Orchestra so it was an older audience. When one of the older gentlemen was leaving, he pulled me aside and said, ‘Where did the woman go?’ Then he said, ‘I have been coming here for years since I was a small child. This is the first time I haven’t seen the woman in the wings,’" said Bellis.
“It is really, really freaky when you are in this building all alone. You are locked in and no one else is here. It’s the middle of the night. This has happened to me on numerous occasions. The elevator comes to your floor, the door opens. It closes and it goes to a different floor. That does happen,” said Bond.
“She makes me feel safe. I don’t think she is out to get us. I think that she is happy that we are the stewards of this space,” said Bellis.
Weigand chimed in.
“Yeah I have felt her. The elevator used to go up and down 50 times a day. And we would say, ‘Oh that’s Marguerite. Since that night it has stopped,” said Weigand.
Suzy Moore, house manager, said, “If these walls could talk, they have seen many a Bob Dylan cover, but never a Bob Dylan. There has been some nudity. Mavis Staples came. I was so excited. It was October, it was the end of all the flowers — zinnias. I thought, ‘I am going to make her a bouquet.’ She is such a legend. I put them up on the stage near where she liked to sit. She saw them and asked where did they come from? I told her that I had made them for her. She was so happy and such a class act. It made my heart happy.”
“Judy Collins was my last hug on March 6. Right at the beginning of COVID. We should all be like Judy Collins. Kind, funny, direct. So at the end of the night she is like, ‘Well, we should have a hug.’ And that was the last hug I had for six months,” said Moore.
The surreal mixture of high and low is experienced by both the Avalon staff and the performers.
Bellis said, “It is funny how many Grammy award winners have ridden in my Camry. Like Wynonna Judd. These are people that I had to clean out the french fries that my kids had eaten in the back seat. To make sure it is OK for these big name performers to have a seat.”
