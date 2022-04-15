EASTON — Everything from negotiating a property line to disagreeing with your cousin is fraught with peril these days. In Chesapeake Forum’s new course, “Manners, Respect and Civility for Today’s Pandemic Social Landscape” with Linda Evans, you’ll learn effective communication skills for difficult times. There is no charge for this class.
Evans shares tips for enhancing and improving the way you treat others through communication and training for positive results. These social skills are intangible but can result in greater respect and better manners in welcoming and maintaining relationships. Group discussion, role plays and personal involvement by attendees will add to the effectiveness of this course.
Evans, a native of Talbot County, transitioned her career focus as a healthcare professional to seminar facilitator, first as highly sought-after seminar leader for the American Management Association, then eventually with the company she founded, The Conference Table Seminars. As a seminar facilitator, Linda exhibits a commitment to excellence in training and development. Her passion for teaching social skills to adults, as well as youth and teens, is evident through her work at Peachblossom Learning Community Home School, and her voluntarism as co-facilitator of social skills for children and teens at Peace of Mind Mental Health in Easton, as well as Character Counts Coach at Easton High School.
To register for “Manners, Respect and Civility for Today’s Pandemic Social Landscape,” visit chesapeakeforum.org. There will be one in-person session at the Easton Club East Clubhouse, April 20 from 2-3:30 p.m. Admission to this class is free. Chesapeake Forum’s webpage also lists other classes you might enjoy, available in hybrid format (in-person at the Easton Peachblossom YMCA or via Zoom), Zoom only, or recording. The Chesapeake Forum’s monthly newsletter is also available — email to info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email to subscribe.
Chesapeake Forum was formed in 2020 to provide ilife-long learning opportunities on the Eastern Shore.
