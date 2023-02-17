“I’d like to able to talk with the local Charles Graves, the late owner of the former “Uptown Club” in Chestertown. Back in the day he brought in extraordinary talents like James Brown, Patti LaBelle, and other big names to entertain. I’d like to know how he arranged that?”
Devone Comegys
QACPS Educator
Centreville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Jackie Robinson. No professional baseball player was better at hitting on an O-2 count than #42! Not to mention that he integrated professional baseball in the late 1940s.”
Phil Dumenil
QA County Commissioner/Youth Baseball Umpire
Grasonville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Rosa Parks. She had such courage to do what she did, sitting in the front of the bus back then, and refusing to give up her seat.”
Mayli Hepfer
10th Grade Student KIHS
Grasonville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“James Baldwin. He was a fascinating conversationalist. I’d like to know his opinion on current race relations in the U.S., and how Black history is taught, or isn’t taught in schools today?”
Allison Moffatt
QA Arts Council Manager
Grasonville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Frederick Douglass. He was such a dynamic individual of his time. I don’t know much about his personal life, but would like to know.”
