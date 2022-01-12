Snow removal

Town employees work to remove clear the sidewalk at the town office during the first snowfall of 2022.

 TOWN OF DENTON

DENTON — The town of Denton reminds all visitors and residents that in the event of snowfall greater than two inches, parking is prohibited on town roadways.

Please be prepared to remove your vehicles from town streets to assist public works crews in avoiding potential accidents when conducting snow removal operations.

