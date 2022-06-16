OXFORD — Incumbent Gordon Fronk, president of the Oxford Town Commission, faces challenger Tom Costigan in next week’s town election.
“I’ve been a commissioner for six years. I came to Oxford in 2008 and I was asked to run as a commissioner. Some people recognized that I might have the ability and I agreed to do so. So then I served a second term and now I’m very interested in completing a third term,” Fronk said.
“During my time as commissioner, we’ve accomplished quite a bit particularly the acquisition of the Mews so that it can be developed as the center of our commercial Historic District and the completion of the wastewater treatment plant which was an extraordinarily complicated project.”
Fronk said he is concerned about the rising water menacing the town after major storms.
“In years to come this century, we will see such a rise in water that some of the waterfront properties are going to be jeopardized and with that the town will be jeopardized whenever we have high water incidents even during this time,” Fronk said.
Fronk says he and the other commissioners are considering solutions and ways to manage the flooding.
“Planning is underway for how to handle the flooding particularly as it encroaches on the lower levels of the town and at the bend when you come into Oxford and go past the causeway. The causeway, which is now a soccer field, was once marshland, so it’s very susceptible to returning to marshland absent some planning. Planning is underway and we are working with the University of Maryland whereby that planning is addressing avoiding having our road cut off during floods and making Oxford an island,” Fronk said.
Fronk spoke fondly of serving on the commission.
“We have a wonderful town, a beautiful village with a wonderful group of people with diverse backgrounds, and we are very fortunate to have good leadership in our administration as well as in our police department and our maintenance staff who are all very loyal,” Fronk said. “We remain very cognizant of the people’s needs and try to meet them. This is a job I enjoy. No one has told me that they’re not satisfied with the job I’m doing and I would like to continue working with the commission and continue to be what I consider to be a stabilizing influence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.