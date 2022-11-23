CAMBRIDGE — Terry Dayton Wheatley, Dorchester County’s incumbent Register of Wills, won reelection after provisional votes and mail-in ballots were counted.
After the second canvass of mail-in ballots Friday, Nov. 18, Wheatley, a Democrat, had received a total of 6,080 votes, or 53.7%. Republican challenger Carla Spear had received 5,203 votes, or 46.03%.
Wheatley was initially trailing Spear by 215 votes after early voting and Election Day numbers were tallied together late in the evening on Election Day.
While Wheatley secured more early votes, Spear earned more ballots on Election Day. The mail-in votes swung the race back into Wheatley’s favor.
Wheatley was appointed Register of Wills by the Judges of the Oprhans’ Court in November 2020 after working in the office as Chief Deputy Register of Wills for 10 years.
According to the League of Women Voters, the Register of Wills is responsible for assisting the public with administrative processes concerning estates of deceased individuals. The Register is also responsible for collecting Maryland inheritance tax on estates and probate fees, maintaining all records of wills and estates of deceased individuals, acting as clerk to the Orphans’ Court and safeguarding wills of living persons who live in Dorchester County.
