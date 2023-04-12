DENTON — With a combination of economic acumen and stand-up humor, Dr. Anirban Basu informed and entertained more than 160 attendees of the 2023 Caroline Economic Symposium Thursday, April 6, at North Caroline High School in Ridgely.
“We had a fantastic turnout,” said Debbie Bowden, director of Caroline County Economic Development and Tourism, the organization that hosted the symposium.
Attendees “learned from experts in economic development, banking, broadband, housing and education,” Bowden said.
An expert group of industry leaders shared the latest economic trends and insights about the state of banking, innovative ideas on hiring and keeping workers, workforce housing and school-based workforce development programs.
Using the theme of Tom Cruise films to transition from one topic to the next, Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, kept his audience engaged with frequent quips embedded in his in-depth analysis of the major factors shaping economic outcomes, including business confidence, central bank policies, worker attitudes and geopolitics.
He also forecast trends in 2023, highlighting the major risks that economic stakeholders will likely encounter.
Basu characterized the economy as overheated despite the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation and said the country is in a wage/cost cycle with central bank policy driving the economy. Small business and consumer sentiment is lowering, and the seeds of recession are being sown. His mission is to provide information to allow business owners to decide whether a recession is coming and what to do about it.
Referring to recent contradictory statements by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Basu said the mantra used to be “Don’t fight the Fed.” Now, it’s “Don’t believe the Fed.” Avoiding an esoteric and mind-numbing litany of facts and figures, Basu’s engaging style made the subject matter accessible to a broad range of attendees.
Basu used multiple and varied indicators to illustrate his conclusions in a slide show that showed the cumulative effect of policies and behaviors of workers and consumers.
COVID changed the labor force dynamics, even into 2023, Basu said. Employers still can’t find enough workers, and men are dropping out of the labor force while women are making gains. While Caroline County has “an incredibly low rate of unemployment” at 3.1%, the number of residents with a job “has fallen by 1,100 people or 6.1%, but the population of Caroline County has not fallen,” Basu said. Retirees account for the static population number.
He said Maryland could have a far more “muscular” economy. “Overall, our state is underperforming and I’m a business person — I don’t like it,” Basu said. “I want our state to become more muscular (with) more headquarters, more prosperity, more income flowing through the veins of our economy.”
“I think recession is coming,” Basu said. Cautioning that he also could be “dead wrong,” he said it could begin in the third or fourth quarters of 2023.
“The economy has been growing, labor markets are still strong, and so is consumer spending. We’re not in a recession, but the Federal Reserve is still raising rates, the economy has been weakening, as evidenced (by) … the first quarter GDP, and that, of course, means there is some risk of recession,” Basu said.
Basu set aside traditional definitions of recession, and instead looked at leading economic indicators, including the stock market, business cost containment, real estate trends, borrowing costs, persistent inflation, bank crises and the global outlook, among others.
“I’m speculating, but that’s my view. That’s my forecast,” Basu said. For more information and Basu’s analysis, visit sagepolicy.com or basu.substack.com.
Tim McGaha, vice president of technical services for Choptank Electric Cooperative and vice president of operations for Choptank Fiber, provided an update of how Choptank Fiber is bringing broadband internet to Caroline County communities.
Eric Cook, CTE teacher specialist and youth apprenticeship coordinator for Caroline County Public Schools, and Morgan Cox, event and communications specialist for the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education, offered updates on youth workforce programs, youth apprenticeship and NextGen. The programs provide information on jobs and careers from Mid-Shore businesses to students, with the goal of bringing young adults into the local workforce.
The symposium also included two “featured insights” discussions moderated by Bowden.
Melissa Quirk, president and CEO of Provident State Bank, joined Maryland Secretary of Housing & Community Development Secretary Jacob Day for a conversation on banking and housing for workers.
Quirk discussed how inflationary pressures have impacted business, the effect of raising interest rates on homebuyers and the future of capital markets and lending.
Day shared his plans for serving rural communities, programs that serve the spectrum of housing needs and how his department is navigating the trifecta of inflation, tightened lending and lack of inventory.
The second discussion highlighted behavioral health in the workplace and innovations in human resources. Jessica Tuel, director of behavioral health for the Maryland Health Department, and Courtney Stewart, director of human resources for Tri-Gas & Oil, led the talk.
Tuel shared ways employees can help their fellow workers and employers support their workforce. Stewart discussed the latest innovations in recruiting and retaining workers and shared her thoughts and solutions for low market participation.
Additional speakers included Caroline County Commissioner Frank Bartz, who provided opening remarks, Caroline County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Derrick Simmons, who introduced Basu, and Dan Schneckenburger, executive director of the Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board, who gave closing remarks.
At the end of the symposium, Bowden unveiled her department’s new podcast, Featured Insights. The podcast is designed for businesses of Caroline County and the Eastern Shore of Maryland to learn from experts at the local, state and national level.
“The podcast is inspired by the success of the Featured Insights sessions we moderated at the Symposium,” Bowden said. “There is so much we can learn from our community members, business leaders and elected officials, and the … podcast is a way to share that wealth of knowledge and make it accessible to all. You can find the podcast at featured-insights.fireside.fm or on your favorite podcast provider.”
The Caroline Economic Symposium was made possible with support from Caroline County Public Schools, Choptank Electric Cooperative, Provident State Bank and Pep-Up Tri-Gas & Oil.
Caroline County Economic Development and Tourism is an office within Caroline County government. Its mission is to help businesses of all sizes thrive in the community. For more information, visit carolinebusiness.com, call 410-479-4188 or email info@carolinebusiness.com.
