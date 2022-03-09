STEVENSVILLE — The suspicious death of Robin Pope was reported nine years ago this month and remains under investigation today. On this anniversary of “remembering Robin Pope” Sheriff Gary Hofmann is, “Asking our community to please send any information you have…nothing is too small.”
Pope’s body was finally recovered from the Chesapeake Bay on March 23, 2013, after weeks of searching, less than a mile from where she was last seen.
The 51-year-old Pope went missing on March 1, 2013. According to police reports, the last person to see Pope alive was her estranged husband, Wayne Pope. After contacting Pope’s closest friends, Wayne Pope reported her missing to the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office. He told police he had spoken to his estranged wife late that evening and was expecting her to come to their home to retrieve some personal belongings.
What police found when they began to search for Pope was her vehicle parked outside the family home on Beech Drive in Kent Island Estates with her purse, keys and cell phone still inside. Less than 24 hours later, Pope’s Great Dane Bella was found dead on the rocks near the pier of a neighboring residence.
Natural Resources Police and troopers from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division joined the sheriff’s office in the ongoing investigation.
Twenty-three days later, her body was discovered by a fisherman along the Kent Island shoreline. “Her body, badly decomposed, was floating less than a mile from where she vanished,” according to friends Ullrich and Debbie O’Malley, who have been relentless in their search for answers and closure for Pope’s two daughters. According to Ullrich and O’Malley, the police report and autopsy showed no visible signs of intentional trauma and the cause of death was not determined.
When Pope’s body was released to her husband, he had her cremated and a memorial service was held. Since then Pope’s friends have held her in their memory, erecting a park bench with the words “Until we see you again — This is not where it ends” near the shore in her memory.
To contact the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office with information in this case or another call 410-758-0770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.