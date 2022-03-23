EASTON — Talbot County residents identified broadband infrastructure, public health and household assistance as spending priorities for the county’s federal relief funding through a survey issued by local government in December.
According to Cassandra Vanhooser, the director of Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism, Talbot County received about $7.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds in 2021. Funding was allocated to cities and counties across the country to help offset the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and must be fully spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
A total of 634 Talbot County residents responded to the survey. About 52% of the respondents were from Easton, with the remaining percentage of responses coming from every corner of the county.
According to the survey, one of the most pressing items for Talbot County residents is the expansion of broadband infrastructure throughout the county, Vanhooser said, and 45% of respondents ranked expansion as the top priority.
Respondents ranked public health as the second highest priority, with specific focuses on continued funds for fighting COVID, a new EMS station in the northern part of the county and improvements to the county health department. Helping small businesses, nonprofits and households also ranked highly on the survey.
Survey respondents also indicated other needs they’d like to see in Talbot County, such as a new hospital, cell towers in the county’s remote areas, multimodal transportation trails and additional education funding.
During her presentation to the Talbot County Council Tuesday evening, Vanhooser recommended that the county allocate $1.75 million of the ARPA funds to Easton Utilities’ Connect Talbot project, which aims to bring broadband infrastructure and access to 100% of the county’s unserved residents — many of whom are in the far-reaching rural parts of the county.
Vanhooser then recommended an allocation of $105,000 to the Chesapeake Center in Easton, a nonprofit agency offering community-based services to adults with disabilities. The center has a failing septic system and is looking to hook it to the county sewer system, she said.
Vanhooser also recommended allocating $1 million toward building a new 911 and EMS center in the northern part of Talbot County, $300,000 for an ambulance for the county’s department of emergency services, and $500,000 for a fire company grant for equipment.
Other recommendations for the ARPA funding included:
- $250,000 for a nonprofit grant fund, with a preference for funding nonprofits that help the undeserved in the community,
- $150,000 for the food banks, continued efforts to keep feeding the hungry and equipment needed by food banks,
- $50,000 for a new A/V system for the Talbot County Free Library,
- $160,000 for cybersecurity upgrades for the Talbot County government,
- $235,000 for county government administrative costs, including some salaries.
The total amount recommended for allocations in the first round is $4.5 million, Vanhooser said.
“We did want to hold money in reserve,” she said. “We tried to focus on the things that we had firm figures on, that we know our people have asked for and that we’re prepared to implement.”
Council Vice President Pete Lesher thanked Vanhooser and other staff who worked on the survey and results, pointing out that a lot of work goes into getting to the numbers behind the suggested allocations.
“These are largely capital items, these are one-time items, these are infusions that are, in some cases, intended to compensate for the impacts of a pandemic and to move us forward,” he said. “...the way these funds can be broadly applied and the liberty to allocate them is a one-time opportunity, and we need to be very careful about how this is done.”
The portioned allocation leaves around $2.7 million in reserve for additional funding recommendations at a later date.
“People recognize that this is transformational money, that we should make bold investments that move the county forward [and] that benefit everyone,” she said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a driving force for change and to impact the lives of our citizens.”
While the county council was not ready to move forward on approving funding for all of the recommended allocations, the council did unanimously vote to approve the $1.75 million for broadband infrastructure, $105,000 for the Chesapeake Center and $500,000 for the fire companies.
