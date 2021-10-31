MILLINGTON — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division are continuing a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding a pre-dawn house fire Saturday that claimed one life.
The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause of death and to positively identify the victim, according to a news release from the fire marshal's office.
The origin and cause of the fire have not been determined.
The house is considered a complete loss, according to the news release.
The alarm sounded just before 1 a.m. for the fire in the 10000-block of Daisy Drive.
Responding firefighters from the Community Fire Company of Millington and surrounding fire companies discovered heavy fire coming from the interior of the two-story Cape Cod-style home, according to the news release.
The home was heavily damaged during the fire, causing the second floor to collapse into the first floor.
During a subsequent search of the home, a victim was located within the burned remains.
The Kent County (Del.) Special Operations Team provided shoring support of weakened structural walls to allow investigators to safely remove the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the fire marshal's Upper Eastern Regional Office at 410-822-7609 or the Maryland Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7528.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.