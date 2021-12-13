WORTON — The Maryland State Police and Maryland Occupational Safety and Health are investigating an apparent industrial accident Sunday night, Dec. 12, at CreaFill Fibers Corp. where an employee died.
The MSP identified the deceased as Sergio Eduardo Aguirre Perez, 28, of Cecilton.
He was declared dead at the scene, and his body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
"We are extremely sorry for the family. We're waiting for the autopsy report to learn more," Lori Toevs, CreaFill Fibers' controller and director of human resources, said in a telephone interview Monday afternoon, Dec. 13.
Aguirre Perez was a production tech, tasked with processing 22-pound bags of non-toxic cellulose fibers once they come off the auto bagger, according to Toevs.
She said Aguirre Perez had been with CreaFill Fibers for less than 90 days.
Shortly before 8 o'clock Sunday night, troopers from the state police barrack in Centreville were dispatched to the manufacturing plant at 10200 Worton Road for the report of an unresponsive person, according to an MSP news release.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Aguirre Perez was working near a conveyor-type mechanism at the time of the incident.
Aguirre Perez was working with two others on the shift and one of them called 911.
Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company, Kent-Queen Anne's Rescue and Kent EMS responded to the scene, in addition to a forensic investigator with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, MSP and MOSH.
