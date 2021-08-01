FEDERALSBURG — A joint investigation continues between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Easton Barracks into the circumstances surrounding a mobile home fire that claimed the life of a Federalsburg man Saturday night.
Just after 9 p.m. July 31, firefighters from Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments responded to 4950 Hyrnko Road and discovered fire throughout a mobile home. During a search of the home, firefighters located a victim inside his bedroom. It took approximately 25 firefighters and 30 minutes to control the fire. There were no reported injuries to emergency personnel.
After a preliminary origin and cause investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fire originated in the home's living room, and the cause remains under investigation. While official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy, the victim is believed to be the 63-year-old male occupant.
At this time, investigators have been unable to locate any working smoke alarms. Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to a fire in order to escape safely, the fire marshal's office said.
The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and where he will be positively identified, the fire marshal's office said.
