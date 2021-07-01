HURLOCK — A car fire on the Eastern Shore is being blamed on “accidental spontaneous combustion of linens on (the) back seat,” according to investigators.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office said a 2012 silver Mazda 3 caught fire at approximately 6:42 a.m. Thursday morning in Hurlock.
The car fire occurred on Taylor Avenue and caused $3,000 worth of damage. The Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the blaze.
The fire marshal’s office is listing “accidental spontaneous combustion” as the cause of the vehicle fire.
Spontaneous combustion involves materials heating up to a temperature high enough for ignition to occur. Such fires can sometimes involve oil rags or other materials heating up and interacting with certain chemicals at certain temperatures.
More than 14,000 fires occur annually from spontaneous combustion, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Due to chemical, biological or physical processes, combustible materials self-heat to a temperature high enough for ignition to occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.