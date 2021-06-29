EASTON — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a mobile home on Black Dog Alley in Easton Monday night.
The fire marshal’s office reports the fire started at approximately 11:49 p.m. at 9538 Black Dog Alley.
The mobile home was vacant at the time of the June 28 fire. No injuries were reported. Damages are estimated at $20,000, according to the state agency. The Easton Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding group with 29 firefighters controlling the fire in 20 minutes.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The fire marshal is investigating the Talbot County blaze.
