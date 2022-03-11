Careless disposal of smoking material is most likely the cause of the Jan. 18 fire at an apartment building on Old Worton Road, Worton, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Twenty-two residents were displaced.
CHESTERTOWN — Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office have determined that fires in January that shuttered a waterfront restaurant and multi-family apartment building were most probably accidental, according to a spokesperson at the Upper Eastern Regional Office.
Both investigations have been closed.
Meanwhile, the investigation is continuing into the Jan. 21 three-alarm fire that destroyed the Family Dollar store and adjoining nail salon in the Washington Square shopping center in Chestertown.
Investigators determined that the early morning fire Jan. 12 at 98 Cannon Riverfront Grille was most likely caused by an electrical or mechanical failure within the ice maker or the electrical system energizing the component, according to the report.
The determination was based on the fire pattern, the fire’s direction of travel, witness statements and video obtained at the scene, according to the report.
The first alarm sounded at 6:26 a.m., according to a news release from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Subsequently there was a second alarm.
About 60 firefighters from Chestertown and surrounding areas responded and brought the fire under control in two hours, according to the news release.
“We have a long road ahead, but looking forward to reopening our doors. We will continue to update you when more information is available,” 98 Cannon posted on its Facebook page Feb. 8.
There has been no Facebook post since then.
Careless disposal of smoking material is most likely the cause of the Jan. 18 fire at 11149 Old Worton Road that displaced all 22 residents — including seven children.
The determination is based on information available at the time of the scene examination, inspection of the physical evidence and consideration of witnesses’ observation, according to the fire marshal’s report.
This also ultimately became a two-alarm blaze; the first alarm sounded at 10:36 p.m. after one of the apartment occupants discovered the fire.
Chestertown VFC was the primary responding fire department. The fire was brought under control in about an hour and a half.
One firefighter and one civilian were transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown for treatment of injuries that were said to be minor.
