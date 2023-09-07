Bayshore Iris Society, an affiliate of Region 4 of the American Iris Society, will be holding its annual iris rhizome sale to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Easton Farmer’s Market.
Affordable iris rhizomes by color and cultivar name will be offered at affordable prices for your perennial pleasure.
Irises are an extremely hardy perennial plant that grow well on the Eastern Shore. Members of the Bayshore Iris Society consist of professional growers and gardeners who appreciate the beauty and splendor of Iris blooms in our gardens.
The cultivar names alone can be quite amusing and enticing.
There are many types of irises from dwarf to tall-bearded varieties that grow to various heights and sizes from underground root structures called rhizomes.
While there are iris species that grow from bulbs, we promote rhizomatous iris.
Members of the Bayshore Iris Society will have divided their iris from their personal gardens as well as three Iris Display Gardens at Preston Elementary School and Wye Mills in Preston and the Iris Display Garden on the grounds of the Wicomico County Memorial Park Garden on Route 13 in Salisbury.
These iris come in a vast array of colors including whites, yellows, oranges, purples, to almost black bloom colors with many variations of color, shade, form, markings and beard colors and some with reblooming capability.
There are thousands of different irises that are named and registered with the American Iris Society with about a thousand new introductions each year. Many new introductions include reblooming iris which have been hybridized to rebloom not just in April and May but rebloom periodically, some up to late fall and early winter, allowing Iris flowers to beautify your gardens for multiple seasons.
Reblooming iris are considered the iris of the future by many iris enthusiasts.
Our members will have harvested, cleaned, labeled and trimmed the iris rhizomes that can be purchased for fall planting for iris blooms next spring.
Future activities of the Bayshore Iris Society include our fall reblooming STEM event at the Talbot County Public Library main meeting room on Thursday, Oct. 12. Here we will bring in cut flowering stalks of our reblooming flowering iris for the public display from 2-3 p.m. along with iris growing handouts and experienced growers to answer any questions you may have.
