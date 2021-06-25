CAMBRIDGE — Two brothers set personal best records in the Eagleman 70.3 mile triatholon on Sunday, June 13, as part of an attempt to set a world record for the most of those races completed in a year.
Billy and Sam Crozier, accompanied by Billy’s daughter (and the pair’s sherpa), Sydney, came into town before the recent Eagleman race still in the initial stage of their year long quest for a place in the record books, excited before and after their fifth race in as many weeks, including a European race the week before in Vienna, Austria.
The family participation in the challenging, three-faceted athletic event began years ago when Sam, now 38, finished college and needed a good activity.
“I was looking for a new challenge,” Sam said. He began with a sprint triathlon, eventually moving on to the 70.3-mile race in Augusta, Georgia.
Older brother Billy, now 49, caught the fever for the endurance sport as well.
The two, whose prior athletic experience consisted of high school sports, started to set their sights on the record for most 70.3-mile plus (113 km minimum) races in a year when they realized they could participate in the races they enjoyed and not necessarily worry about how they finished, but rather just complete the races.
In addition to the daunting challenge of “just completing” the races in order to beat the standing record of 24 races in a year, the “Guinness Book of World Records” standards for the record are stringent, demanding a mix of types and locations of races, including a requirement for races outside of the Ironman organization.
As a result, “logistics have been harder,” said Sam (“Especially when you do things last minutes,” joked Billy). The planning and preparation process started a year and a half ago and required recalibration with COVID shutdowns and delays, and cancellations in Sweden, Belgium and Canada.
Sam said his strongest leg is swimming; Billy’s is the run. They have completed races all over the world, but Billy’s favorite race was in Buffalo Springs in Lubbock, Texas, while Sam’s was the Blue Ridge race (completed the weekend before the Eagleman race).
When asked their expectation for Eagleman prior to participating, Sam said they heard the course was known as “a fun, flat race,” a supposition confirmed when both turned in personal bests for 70.3 miles.
Billy said they found Cambridge “welcoming,” and Sam said that can make a difference. “It makes the race more fun when you have support,” Sam said.
Logistical issues loom on the horizon in addition to the in-race stress — the race the following week in Des Moines, Iowa, was canceled due to inclement weather.
Billy said the cancellation of the race was disappointing, but he understood the organizers had other factors to consider beyond the Ironfam world record pursuit.
“We knew troubles would arise along the way,” said Sam as he explained he and his brother made preemptive preparations, including getting a third bike.
The brothers are still on track after finishing, overcoming the extreme physical challenges with ice and other recovery techniques, and an evidently genetic case of lighthearted tenacity.
Sam and Billy agreed Eagleman had become their new favorite U.S. race. Sam said he already recommended the race to several triathletes, telling them it had the good attributes of Florida races without the sweltering heat.
Local Eagleman volunteer and past competitor Tom Hutchinson hosted the Croziers.
The brothers are, “two down to earth souls who are an inspiration and a bit crazy,” according to Hutchinson.
“I look forward to watching their journey to break the world record for the most 70.3 distance races in a year,” he said.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.