CAMBRIDGE — Jacqueline Skinner, 71, was lying in bed, watching TV on the night of Aug. 23 when she heard a loud noise.
That week, Skinner had hired contractors to repair the ceiling of the small room that separates her kitchen from the back entrance of the house.
“I thought the ceiling had fell out there,” she said.
The sound she heard was not the ceiling, however. It was the back door being kicked in.
“I heard this voice say, ‘Police. come out,’” she said.
Startled, Skinner grabbed the cell phone she keeps at the side of her bed as well as her robe and told them she would be right out.
“Because I thought it was an officer,” she said.
After saying, “Sir, I’m coming out,” Skinner said the intruders ran out the back door, where they had entered. It was a group of kids.
When she peeked out past the living room to see into the dining room and kitchen, Skinner could see that the door that connects the kitchen to the small back room where the ceiling was being replaced, was open. That’s when she realized her home had been broken into.
“And I just, I lost it,” she said.
On the phone with 911, Skinner remembers the dispatcher telling her to breathe. She asked Skinner if anyone else was in the house. As far as Skinner could tell, nobody else was.
THE AFTERMATHThe night the break in occurred, Skinner stayed with her neighbors across the street instead of going back to bed in her home.
“I couldn’t stay here,” she said.
The next night, she stayed with her daughter in Easton.
“Then I came back that morning, and I still had that woozy in my stomach,” she said.
A week later and Skinner is still dealing with the fear and anxiety that the experience has caused her. She was prescribed anxiety medicine and is still getting that feeling in her stomach when she walks toward the back door of her home.
“And so that’s why I’m on that medicine,” she said. “Because I’m thinking that somebody’s still back there.”
Skinner doesn’t plan on staying on the anxiety medicine for long, though. And while she is still shaken up by he incident, she said that she is beginning to feel better as the days go by.
“I’m getting there,” she said.
POLICE RESPONSEBoth a Dorchester County sheriff’s deputy and officers from the Cambridge Police Department arrived at Skinner’s home the night of the break in. One of the Cambridge officers had seen a kid running and played a recording of the child’s voice for Skinner.
“You tell me if this is the voice you heard,” he said to her.
It was, in fact, the voice Skinner had heard when the group of kids pretended to be police as they entered her home.
Skinner said that the police department knows who the intruders are. But she said that after the officer played her the voice recording, they left.
Skinner said Chief Justin Todd told her after a Cambridge City Council meeting Monday night that the Cambridge police would try to get some cameras in the neighborhood.
“He guaranteed me they would patrol now, since this happened.”
Todd said that since talking with Skinner the other night, he had an officer go to Skinner’s home to speak with her. He said that Cambridge police will be doing patrol checks in the area and will continue to speak with Skinner about her case and assist her however they can.
“In addition, we are working on Neighborhood Watch programs throughout the city,” he said in an email. “Ms. Skinner’s neighborhood will be welcome to join that program as well. We work hard as a Police Department to ensure safety for all of our citizens and provide the best service possible.”
MOVING FORWARDSkinner remembers her great-granddaughter telling her in July that she shouldn’t live by herself. After the break in, her great-granddaughter came up to her again.
“Last Thursday, she said to me that morning, ‘Mom mom, it’s a shame you’re by yourself,’” Skinner said. “This is a 5-year-old talking.”
Skinner understands why her family has these concerns for her safety.
“The thing about it is, it could have been my life,” she said.
Even though Skinner is a renter, she has made home improvements to increase safety in her home. She has paid for some things out of her own pocket, which she said will be deducted from her rent.
“I’m going to do what I’ve got to do for protection,” she said.
In the last week, Skinner has had her back door, which the intruders kicked in, replaced. Now she has a brand new door complete with a new handle and new locks.
The day after the break in, Skinner installed a Ring security camera for her backyard and door. She plans to have a camera installed for the front of the house as well.
She keeps a bat in her bedroom and has a taser.
And while she isn’t opposed to getting a gun, her daughter doesn’t want her to. If her daughter was OK with it though, Skinner said she wants to get a shotgun.
One of Skinner’s neighbors, Rob Thomson, has upped the security in his home.
“I have more cameras up, and I have stronger locks,” he said.
Since the break in, specifically, Thomson has added a deadbolt to his front door.
Another of Skinner’s neighbors, who asked not to be named, said that they have been more careful about locking their doors since the break in and have set up their Ring security camera to have a higher sensitivity.
And this isn’t the neighborhood’s first brush with crime. Thomson said that he believes the same group tried to break into his garage about a month ago.
“And that’s when I put the first round of cameras and stuff up,” he said.
Thomson said that one of the things that attracted him to the neighborhood, which is on the east side of Route 50 in Ward 5, was that it’s isolated from many of the “trouble areas” in Cambridge.
“I know other people in the neighborhood, and they say it’s never been an issue [before],” he said about crime.
Thomson said that Cambridge has turned into the Wild West in some ways.
“The whole situation is kind of disappointing,” he said. “Certainly scary for many of my neighbors who are elderly women that live alone.”
CAMBRIDGE SAFETYSkinner doesn’t think enough is being done to keep residents safe in Cambridge. But she understands that Cambridge police are doing everything that they can.
“Their hands are tied,” she said. “I understand.”
She said it’s important for residents to be able to protect themselves.
As Skinner moves on from this experience, she said she is just trying to keep busy.
“Doing something so I won’t sit in here and go through this,” she said.
The anxiety medicine she’s been taking twice a day is helping, she said.
“I’m not a person to sit around, do nothing,” Skinner said. “And this kind of threw me down. But I still try and get out to show that I am brave.”
