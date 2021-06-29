EASTON — The Mid-Shore Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America has awarded $10,000 in scholarships to four local undergraduate students and two doctoral candidates at the University of Maryland’s Horn Point Laboratory. The lab specializes in advanced environmental studies and research.
The IWLA conservation group awarded undergraduate scholarships to Easton High School graduates Molly Johnson and Chris Kaminskas, Colonel Richardson High School graduate Owen Mank and Jack Martell who graduated from Saints Peter and Paul High School.
The Mid-Shore Chapter of the Izaak Walton League also awarded graduate scholarships to Sophia Ahn and Carol Kim. The conservation group also recognized 2020 scholarship winner Anna Windle, and Pauline Huanca at a June 24 dinner.
The graduate students all attend the University of Maryland.
Johnson will attend Northeastern University in the fall and will major in biology. Martell will be attending Middlebury College with a major in conservation biology. Mank is headed to the University of Maryland and will major in engineering. Kaminskas is a repeat scholarship winner. He will be a sophomore in the fall at Coast Carolina University majoring in marine sciences and minoring in computer science.
