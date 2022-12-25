ST. MICHAELS — Troop 741 honored its 47th Eagle Scout during a Court of Honor Sunday, Dec. 11, at the historic Scout House on St. Mary’s Square in St. Michaels.
Troop leaders presented Jackson Stepp with his Eagle badge and neckerchief at the 1 p.m. ceremony attended by fellow scouts, several dignitaries and family members.
Stepp’s father, Talbot County Council Member Dave Stepp, is a troop leader, along with Steve Bealefeld.
“What does the rank of Eagle Scout represent?” Dave Stepp said. “It represents goals realized, focus and strength of character.”
He shared a list of statistics describing how Scouts represent higher achievers. “Only four out of 100 boys in the U.S. will become Scouts, but of the leaders of this nation in business, religion and politics, three of four were Scouts,” he said.
The newest Eagle Scout is a sophomore at Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton and plays on the Sabres ice hockey and baseball teams.
Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan presented the council’s certificate of recognition and asked recently elected Council Member Stepp to read it aloud.
The certificate congratulated Jackson Stepp and cataloged his journey as a scout: Joining Cub Scout Pack 7 in St. Michaels in 2013 as a first-grader, he moved through the ranks to earn the Cub Scouts’ highest honor, the Arrow of Light, in 2018.
He crossed over to Troop 741, earning 24 merit badges and serving in a variety of leadership positions, including assistant senior patrol leader, troop guide, patrol leader and assistant patrol leader.
For his Eagle Scout project, Jackson Stepp planned and built a kayak rack and picnic area in the Ingleton community near Easton.
Other dignitaries who attended the ceremony were Sen. Addie Eckardt; Delegate and Senator-elect Johnny Mautz IV; Mike Arntz, community liaison to Congressman Andy Harris; and Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble.
Gamble congratulated Stepp and challenged him and his fellow scouts “to take advantage of every day about getting better in your relationships — in your schoolwork, in your work ethic and how you love our country, your relationships with your parents and your friends. Every day, get better. If you take that home, the sky’s the limit for each one of you.”
Presenting the Marine Corps League Good Citizenship Award and United States Marine Corps Challenge Coin were George Sigler, commandant of the Sgt. Jason D. Mileo Detachment, based in Centreville, and Leo Stepp, coordinator of the detachment’s Eagle Scout Award program for Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.
Presenting the award to his grandson, Leo Stepp said he was getting “a little choked up.”
“I was a Scout myself and never got anywhere near as far as you have,” he said. “I’m really, really proud to be here and be part of this ceremony.”
Mautz said he watched Jackson Stepp grow up. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of you,” he said.
“You’ll always be an Eagle Scout,” Mautz said. “This is something that will stay with you for the rest of your life.” While he didn’t have the proclamation in hand, he presented Stepp with a Maryland flag and said the State of Maryland Eastern Shore Delegation citation was on its way.
Eckardt presented a resolution from the Maryland Senate recognizing Stepp’s earning the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout, “which represents years of commitment and dedication to the high ideals of scouting.”
A Boy Scouts of America board of review on Sept. 26 determined Jackson Stepp had “put into daily practice the principles in the Scout oath and law,” Bealefeld said.
Jackson Stepp presented his four grandparents and his parents with pins, and gave the Eagle Mentor pin to his father.
